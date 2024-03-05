Luzon
Luzon
volcanoes

Phivolcs lowers Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 1

Iya Gozum

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Phivolcs lowers Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 1

Mayon Volcano in Albay on November 12, 2023.

Rappler

The likelihood of Mayon Volcano erupting in the immediate future has diminished, but Phivolcs cautions that unrest has not yet completely ceased

MANILA, Philippines – The Mayon Volcano on Tuesday, March 5, has been downgraded from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1, indicating a low level of unrest.

This means that the likelihood of Mayon Volcano erupting in the immediate future has diminished, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

“However, the lowering of the alert status should not be interpreted that unrest has completely ceased,” Phivolcs cautioned.

The possibility of reverting back to Alert Level 2 was not yet ruled out.

In particular, the agency observed the following:

  • Volcanic earthquake activity: declined to an average of two to three earthquakes per day since the first week of January 2024
  • Ground deformation: edifice is still inflated, but northern middle slopes had deflated; inflation of southern slopes and upper slopes continues
  • Volcanic gas emission: sulfur dioxide emission fell from a 2,394 tonnes per day from January to 420 tonnes per day in March
  • Visual observation of the summit: crater glow was weak and only visible when using a telescope; there is no movement of lava flows observed

Back on June 8, 2023, Phivolcs raised the status of Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 3, which meant an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.” It was later downgraded to Alert Level 2 on December 8, 2023.

Phivolcs still reminded the public to avoid entry into the permanent danger zone and to cover their noses and mouths in case of ashfall events. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!
Face, Happy, Head

author

Iya Gozum

Iya Gozum covers the environment, agriculture, and science beats for Rappler.
More from Iya Gozum

Albay

Mayon Volcano