Phivolcs lowers Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 1

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Mayon Volcano on Tuesday, March 5, has been downgraded from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1, indicating a low level of unrest.
This means that the likelihood of Mayon Volcano erupting in the immediate future has diminished, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.
“However, the lowering of the alert status should not be interpreted that unrest has completely ceased,” Phivolcs cautioned.
The possibility of reverting back to Alert Level 2 was not yet ruled out.
In particular, the agency observed the following:
- Volcanic earthquake activity: declined to an average of two to three earthquakes per day since the first week of January 2024
- Ground deformation: edifice is still inflated, but northern middle slopes had deflated; inflation of southern slopes and upper slopes continues
- Volcanic gas emission: sulfur dioxide emission fell from a 2,394 tonnes per day from January to 420 tonnes per day in March
- Visual observation of the summit: crater glow was weak and only visible when using a telescope; there is no movement of lava flows observed
Back on June 8, 2023, Phivolcs raised the status of Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 3, which meant an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.” It was later downgraded to Alert Level 2 on December 8, 2023.
Phivolcs still reminded the public to avoid entry into the permanent danger zone and to cover their noses and mouths in case of ashfall events. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.