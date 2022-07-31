WATCH: Long road to repair for earthquake-hit historic churches in Northern Luzon

Over a week after a magnitude 7 earthquake hit Abra, Ilocos Sur, and nearby provinces, national and local officials prepare to repair and restore buildings that were damaged

MANILA, Philippines – Centuries-old churches in Northern Luzon bore witness to Philippine history and memory.

After a magnitude 7 earthquake hit the area, these relics will be witness to another chapter in the lives of its faithful: the process of putting their lives together after a strong quake.

Bea Cupin reports from the Historic City of Vigan. – Rappler.com