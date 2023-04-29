At least 1 dead after ships collide near Corregidor Island

MARITIME ACCIDENT. The Philippine Coast Guard responds to a collision between MV Hong Hai 189 and MT Petite Soeur at the vicinity waters off Corregidor Island April 28, 2023.

MANILA, Philippine – At least one person died while three people remain missing after two foreign-flagged vessels collided off Corregidor Island on Friday, April 28.

The Philippine Coast Guard identified the vessels as the Sierra Leone-flagged MV Hong Hai 189 and the Marshall Islands-flagged MT Petite Soeur.

The PCG said the MV Hong Hai had capsized, and that 16 of its 20 crew members had been rescued.

The cadaver of one of the missing crew members was recovered by the search and rescue team early Saturday morning, April 29.

The Coast Guard Aviation Force is currently conducting an aerial survey to augment the search and rescue operations for the three other missing crew members of the MV Hong Hai 189.

The PCG said all 21 crew members of MT Petite Soeur were in good physical condition. The PCG will also hold and detain the vessel. – Rappler.com