Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 starting January 3

ADDITIONAL CASES. Hundreds of Overseas Filipino Workers tested positive for COVID-19, arrive at the Manila Field Hospital at the Burnham Green in Luneta on December 31, 2021. The hospital will the new quarantine facility for returning OFWs.

The government will also formulate stricter measures for unvaccinated individuals, says Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government on Friday, December 31, placed the National Capital Region under stricter Alert Level 3.

During a press briefing, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Karlo Nograles announced that the country’s capital will be under the stricter alert level from January 3 to 15, 2022. The new level coincided with the announcement that the Department of Health (DOH) has detected local cases of the Omicron variant.

Under Alert Level 3, intrazonal and interzonal travels are allowed. Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals are also allowed under the new level.

Meanwhile, the following activities are not allowed under Alert Level 3:

Face-to-face classes

Contact sports

Funfairs (peryas)

Live voice/ wind instrument

Casino

Limited (30% indoor; 50% outdoor venue capacity)

Cinemas

Social events

Tourist attractions

MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions)

Amusement parks

Recreational venues

In-person religious gatherings

Licensure exams

Dine-in services

Personal care services

Fitness studios; non-contact sports

Film, music, TV production Agencies and instrumentalities of the government (60% on-site capacity)



Nograles added the COVID-19 task force also tasked government agencies with creating stricter rules for unvaccinated people.

“Inatasan ng IATF ang technical working group sa pangunguna ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority at ng National Vaccination Operations Center na bumuo ng guidelines sa pagpapatupad ng mas mahigpit na hakbang para sa mga hindi bakunado,” Nograles said.

(The IATF has tasked the technical working group led by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the National Vaccination Operations Center to formulate guidelines on the implementation of stricter rules for unvaccinated individuals.)

On Friday, the DOH reported the detection of seven imported and three local cases of Omicron Variant out of the 48 samples sequenced on December 31. On the same day, the COVID-19 cases in the country also hit a two-month high of 2,961 since November 1. – Rappler.com