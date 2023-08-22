Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MIGRANT WORKERS SECRETARY. Susan Ople is confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers by the Commission on Appointments on November 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople, a long-time advocate for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), has died, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Tuesday, August 22.

“It is with great sadness that the Department of Migrant Workers announces the passing of our dearest Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople,” the DMW said.

The department said that Ople died around 1 pm on Tuesday, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was 61.

The DMW said it will release more details soon, and asked for prayers for Ople and her family.

While Ople is the second secretary of the DMW, the Philippine government’s newest department, she was the first DMW chief of the department in its fully constituted form in 2023.

Ople experienced helping OFWs both in and out of government. She served as labor undersecretary during the Gloria Arroyo administration and also founded and led the Blas F. Ople Policy Policy and Training Center, a nongovernmental organization assisting OFWs.

She is the daughter of Blas Ople, labor secretary of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos who also served as foreign affairs secretary of the Arroyo administration.

Ople’s death comes after the recent deaths of two of her brothers, Blas Ople Jr. and Felix “Toti” Ople, due to lung cancer. Susan Ople, meanwhile, was a breast cancer survivor.

On July 25, the DMW announced that Ople would be taking a wellness break to grieve and be with her family.

“Our family lost two good men within a span of five days. They are now in a much better place, free from pain and reunited with our beloved parents and brother, Raul,” Ople had said in the DMW’s announcement as she went on leave. – Rappler.com