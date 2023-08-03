Cagayan de Oro councilors alarmed as robbers strike amid heightened police alert

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Local legislators sounded alarm bells and called for a security summit after armed men staged a daring daylight robbery in downtown Cagayan de Oro, just a day after the police raised the alert status in the city ahead of its annual fiesta.

“We are deeply disturbed by this incident. Many people are concerned, and the local business community is alarmed,” Councilor George Goking, the chairman of the city council’s trade and commerce committee, told Rappler on Thursday, August 3.

The robbers made off with millions of pesos worth of gold jewelry in the brazen daylight robbery of a jewelry store near the busy market district in the city on Wednesday, August 2.

During the robbery, a 57-year-old worker of the Gold Mega Jewelry Store on JR Borja Street in Barangay 29 was injured when heavily armed robbers stormed inside. The worker, Judith Abejuela, was rushed to a hospital and received medical treatment.

According to the police, the armed men entered the jewelry store at 10 am while its workers were preparing to open the establishment.

They announced the robbery, and when the store workers tried to resist and prevent them from getting in, the armed men fired shots, forcing the workers to step back. One of the suspects, who was carrying a rifle, shot the padlock to gain entry.

Once inside, the robbers instructed the workers to lie on the floor while they smashed cabinets and grabbed the jewelry.

Initial investigation revealed that the armed group was carrying caliber .45 pistols and an M4 rifle.

Colonel Ivan Viñas, the spokesperson of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO), said CCTV footage showed six armed men running out of the jewelry store. They then fled on two motorcycles before transferring to a silver or gray Toyota Wigo.

The owner of Gold Mega Jewelry reported that the stolen jewelry was worth at least P9 million.

Investigators are working to gather more clues and data, especially regarding one of the suspects who was armed with a rifle similar to a military-issued firearm.

The daylight robbery occurred after the police went on high alert as city hall launched the Higalaay Festival, a month of festivities leading up to the August 28 celebration of the Feast of Saint Augustine, Cagayan de Oro’s patron saint.

Goking said he received numerous messages from concerned residents after the robbery.

The Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation (Oro Chamber) is planning to organize a security summit to address concerns about the city’s peace and order situation and to discuss measures taken to prevent similar robberies in the future.

Councilor Romeo Calizo, speaking over local broadcaster Magnum Radio, said Wednesday’s broad daylight robbery indicated “shortcomings” in local law enforcement.

Another councilor, James Judith, urged the police to swiftly identify and apprehend the robbers, saying, “That would be the time I can say that they are doing real police work.” – Rappler.com