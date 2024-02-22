Coast Guard’s hero canines awarded for finding landslide survivors, cadavers 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Four of the Coast Guards’ rescue dogs – Appa, Britney, Tiffa and Ivy – were conferred awards for their heroic contribution in the 15-day search, rescue, and retrieval operation in the mining village of Masara, site of a horrible landslide that killed nearly a hundred people in Davao de Oro province on February 6.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Coast Guard working dogs Appa, Britney, Tiffa, and Ivy, and express gratitude to all those involved in the collaborative search, rescue, and retrieval operations. The community now sees canines as crucial assets, especially in vital search and rescue operations aimed at saving lives,” said the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao in a statement.

During the awarding ceremony on February 21, it was Appa who was recognized as the star among the four dog awardees for locating a three-year-old girl survivor who was trapped in the rubble for three days. Appa’s handler, Coast Guard Police Officer 2 Alfie Baba, was also awarded, the Coast Guard said.

The other hero dogs, Britney, Tiffa, and Ivy, who traveled from Southwestern Mindanao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao, were also awarded along with their handlers for finding many cadavers in the landslide area.

Davao de Oro Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy, in his appreciation post, said Appa’s presence in the search and rescue efforts was a “big ease” for landslide responders in finding survivors and cadavers in the rubble.

“Based on science, dogs have 200 million olfactory receptors in their nose, making their sense of smell about 40 times greater than that of the average human. Even dogs can be a hero too. Thank you APPA! We are all indebted to your heroic service,” said Vice Governor Uy.

Vice President Sara Duterte graced the awarding ceremony held at the Coast Guard’s headquarters in Sasa Wharf in Davao City on February 21. – Rappler.com