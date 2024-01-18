At least 13 people buried alive in Davao de Oro landslide

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Major General Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, says rescuers face difficulties reaching the area because roads in lower Monkayo are flooded

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – At least 13 people were buried alive in a landslide that occurred at Mount Diwata in Monkayo, Davao de Oro, at noon on Thursday, January 18.

Jergrace Cabag, information officer of the Monkayo town government, reported that seven bodies were retrieved in the afternoon at Sitio Pagasa, Mount Diwata, where a landslide buried two houses around 12:15 pm.

Search and rescue operations were called off at 3:30 pm due to the threat posed by strong winds and heavy rain.

One of the rescuers said the group, composed of about 25 men sent by the local government, police, Army, and firemen, had to pull out because of harsh weather conditions and the threat of more landslides.

Major General Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th Infantry Division, said rescuers faced difficulties reaching the area because roads in lower Monkayo were flooded.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 3 at 2:10 pm on Thursday due to a shear line affecting the Davao region and other parts of Mindanao.

PAGASA warned of flooding and landslides in low-lying areas in Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro, and moderate to occasionally heavy rain in Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, Davao City, Agusan del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said light to moderate rain was being experienced in Agusan del Norte, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani. – Rappler.com