Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Davao Occidental and other parts of Mindanao on Friday afternoon, November 17, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.
The earthquake struck Sarangani, Davao Occidental, at a depth of 10 kilometers at 4:14 pm.
Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected but there is no tsunami threat.
Instrumental intensities
Intensity VIII – Glan, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato
Intensity V – Matanao, Davao del Sur; Maasim, Malapatan, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Polomolok, Banga, South Cotabato
Intensity IV – Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao City, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Kiamba, Maitum, Sarangani; Norala, Tantangan, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Lebak, Isulan, Esperanza, Columbio, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.
