Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks Davao Occidental

The strong earthquake is also felt in other parts of Mindanao. Phivolcs says damage and aftershocks are expected but there is no tsunami threat.

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Davao Occidental and other parts of Mindanao on Friday afternoon, November 17, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The earthquake struck Sarangani, Davao Occidental, at a depth of 10 kilometers at 4:14 pm.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected but there is no tsunami threat.

Instrumental intensities

Intensity VIII – Glan, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato
Intensity V – Matanao, Davao del Sur; Maasim, Malapatan, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Polomolok, Banga, South Cotabato 
Intensity IV – Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao City, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Kiamba, Maitum, Sarangani; Norala, Tantangan, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Lebak, Isulan, Esperanza, Columbio, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

