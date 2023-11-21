Lawmakers urge Marcos admin to cooperate with ICC drug war probe | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Members of the House of Representatives call on government agencies once more to help the International Criminal Court conduct its investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial war on drugs.

The National Security Council says it ‘does not support’ a planned civilian resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on December 5.

Transport group Manibela will hold its own transport strike from Wednesday, November 22, until Friday, November 24.

The Office of Civil Defense director in the Davao region calls for more earthquake and tsunami drills in Davao City, saying many residents are unprepared to respond to potential threats from natural disasters.

Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino team up again, this time for the upcoming Philippine adaptation of the hit K-drama ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.’

Kris Aquino updates fans on several personal matters, including her health recovery and her relationship with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

Authorities say DNA evidence found in an abandoned vehicle linked to the disappearance of Batangas beauty queen Catherine Camilon matches that of her relatives. — Rappler.com