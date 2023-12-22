DOLE raises minimum wage in Northern Mindanao

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WAGE. In this file photo, workers march to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board NCR office in Manila to call for an increase in the daily minimum wage, on March 21, 2023.

The region's wages body also increases the monthly minimum wage of house helpers by P500 for chartered cities and first-class municipalities and P1,500 for other municipalities

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Friday, December 22, the increase in the minimum wage rate in Northern Mindanao or region 10.

Northern Mindanao includes Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental. The DOLE said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) of Northern Mindanao issued Wage Order No. RX-22 on December 19 granting the P23 increase across all categories for the first tranche. There will be another P10 increase for the second tranche that will take effect on July 1, 2024.

Upon the implementation of the two tranches, the daily minimum wage rates in Northern Mindanao will be P423 to P438 for the non-agriculture sector, and P411 to P426 for the agriculture sector.

Table from the Department of Labor and Employment

Aside from that, the RTWPB also issued Wage Order No. RX-DW-04, which increased the monthly minimum wage of kasambahays or house helpers by P500 for chartered cities and first-class municipalities and P1,500 for other municipalities or towns. Following the order, the minimum monthly wage now for kasambahays would be P5,000 in all cities and municipalities in Northern Mindanao.

The wage orders were submitted to the National Wages and Productivity Commission for review and were affirmed on December 20, the DOLE said. The wage orders will be published on December 26 and will take effect after 15 days on January 11, 2024.

“The increases considered the various wage determination criteria provided under Republic Act No. 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act,” the DOLE added. – With reports from Jairo Bolledo, Michelle Abad/ Rappler.com