DOST unveils Mindanao’s only optoelectronics lab in Marawi

OPENING. Department of Science and Technology and Mindanao State University officials check out the newly opened optoelectronics laboratory at the MSU in Marawi City.

MARAWI, Philippines – The Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi has officially opened Mindanao’s only specialized laboratory for the study and development of electronic devices that interact with light.

The MSU-Marawi Optoelectronics Laboratory aims to encourage innovations in Mindanao and boost the physics program of the state-run university in Marawi City.

The facility, which cost some P10 million, was unveiled by the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) and MSU-Marawi Campus on Friday, February 24.

The laboratory is equipped with a range of equipment for measuring and characterizing the properties of light and electronic devices, including spectrometers, oscilloscopes, power supplies, amplifiers, and semiconductor analyzers.

Researchers in these laboratories may use specialized software and simulation tools to model and optimize the performance of their devices.

Dr. Florencio Recoleto Jr., the project leader, said the laboratory would boost MSU’s physics program, and Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said its researchers and innovators would be able to help the DOST in its pursuit of science, technology, and innovation, particularly in higher education institutions and state universities and colleges.

DOST-PCIEERD Executive Director Enrico Paringit said that “the science our innovators and researchers generate should ultimately benefit our people and create ripples for rebuilding and empowering communities.”

The new optoelectronics laboratory is just one of the 45 facilities funded by the DOST-PCIEERD in the country in the last eight years. – Rappler.com