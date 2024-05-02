Gunman shoots dead police captain in Maguindanao del Norte town

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The gunman kills Captain Roland Moralde, a company commander of the 14th Mobile Force Battalion of the Bangsamoro region police

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Police authorities launched a manhunt for a gunman who shot and killed a police officer at the public market in Parang town, Maguindanao del Norte, on Thursday, May 2.

Parang police chief Major Christopher Cabugwang said they were working with village officials in locating the gunman who killed Captain Roland Moralde, a company commander of the 14th Mobile Force Battalion of the Bangsamoro region police.

The suspect was initially identified by witnesses as Mohiden Ramalan Untal, who was wounded in an exchange of fire with Moralde.

Cabugwang said Moralde was at the market when he allegedly tried to accost a person for carrying a gun. But, instead of yielding to the police officer, the gunman, later identified as Untal, fired several times at Moralde.

The police captain returned fire and also hit Untal, who immediately fled. Moralde was hit in the head.

Cabugwang said Moralde was alone and in his battle fatigues when the incident happened. The market is located at the Parang town center.

The incident happened only a few kilometers from the regional headquarters of the Bangsamoro police, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the graduation of police trainees who were former Moro guerrillas on April 29.

Responders rushed Moralde to a hospital, where he was declared dead. – Rappler.com