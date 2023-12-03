Iligan City enhances security protocols, checkpoints after Marawi explosion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EXPLOSION. Governor Mamintal 'Bombit' Alonto Adiong, Jr. talks to the security sector at the MSU Dimaporo Gymnasium, Marawi City.

MANILA, Philippines – Iligan City is enhancing its own security protocols in response to the the explosion at the state-run Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City Sunday morning, December 3.

The explosion, which ripped through a gym at the MSU during a mass attended mostly by students, killed at least four and injuring at least 42.

In an executive order signed by acting mayor Marianito Alemania, the city government orders the local Philippine National Police (PNP) unit to “strengthen and establish” more checkpoints at key entry and exit points to the city.

The checkpoints, according to the order, shall have the necessary resources and manpower to implement “thorough inspection of vehicles, individuals, and belongings to prevent the entry of unauthorized and potentially harmful materials.”

Iligan City is situated at least 32 kilometers north of Marawi City.

Barangay officials are also ordered to “enhance and intensify” patrols done in their own communities.

“Barangay tanods, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, shall actively participate in community patrols to deter and report any suspicious activities,” the order read.

A separate advisory released by the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office also placed Iligan City under red alert status.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. urged the country’s security sector to investigate and hold to account those responsible, adding that “terroristic attacks on educational institutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and mold our youth to be the future shapers of this country.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday condemned the “senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists,” assuring the public that “we will bring perpetrators of this ruthless act to justice.” – Rappler.com