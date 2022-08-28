Former ice candy seller bags Miss Cagayan de Oro crown

Newly crowned Miss Cagayan de Oro 2022 Ariane Galenzoga (no. 5, center) and her court at the pageant night on August 27.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A 21-year-old business accounting graduate of Xavier University -Ateneo de Cagayan who used to sell ice candy to help her parents was crowned Miss Cagayan de Oro 2022 on Saturday night, August 27.

Arianne Galenzoga bested 12 other contestants after she answered a question by movie actor Gerald Anderson about how to be a modern woman during the Q&A portion of the three-hour beauty pageant that was staged in public for the first time after two years after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

She replied that “a modern woman should be someone who inspires younger women and other women across the universe. She should embody someone who is strong, resilient and one who believes in endless possibilities.”

Galenzoga narrated that at one point in her life, she suffered depression and thought the world had come to an end for her.

“It was dark and empty. I thought I could no longer see the light,” she said.

But out of her depression, Galenzoga said, she saw “something beautiful.”

Former Cagayan de Oro information officer Maricel Rivera Casino said Galenzoga used to sell ice candy at city hall.

“She is very friendly and grounded. Walay air (No air),” Casino said.

Galenzoga will compete in a bigger pageant in Manila, and for a chance to represent the country in the prestigious Miss Universe search. – Rappler.com