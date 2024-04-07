Lovers soldier and cop arrested for illegal gun selling in Mindanao

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOVERS FALL. Police detectives arrest an army intelligence operative and a lady cop for illegal gun trade during an entrapment in Pigcawayan town, Cotabato province. CIDG BARMM photo

Authorities say the suspects have been the subject of a month-long surveillance prior to their arrest

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – An army intelligence operative and his girlfriend, who were allegedly into illegal weapons trade, fell into the hands of lawmen during a sting operation in Cotabato province on Saturday, April 6.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Huesca, director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in the Bangsamoro region, named the arrested soldier as Corporal Jaafar Sabturaon, assigned with the intelligence unit of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, a unit of the 7th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army.

Huesca identified Sabturaon’s partner as Patrolwoman Irish De Emoy, who is assigned to the holding unit of the Regional Personnel Management Division of the police in the Soccsksargen region.

Detectives posing as buyers of weapons were able to acquire for P120,000 the guns and bullets from the couple.

Huesca said the two did not resist and gave themselves up to arresting police officers when they were cornered in the village of Tubon in Pigcawayan town at around 4 pm on Saturday, April 6.

Regional police director Brigadier General Augustus Placer said the two have been subject to a month-long surveillance following reports about the couple’s illegal activities.

Huesca said they are now in detention at the police’s regional headquarters, awaiting the filing of appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act RA 10591, which prohibits the sale and trafficking of guns and explosives.

Authorities seized from the couple a Noveske caliber 5.56mm assault rifle, a caliber 45 pistol, several bullets for the two guns, cellphones, and Honda 150cc motorcycle. – Rappler.com