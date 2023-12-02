Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocks Surigao del Sur

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EVACUEES. Residents from coastal areas of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, evacuate to their town's disaster center following the issuance of a tsunami warning due to the 6.9 earthquake that hit the province on December 2, 2023.

(6th UPDATE) At past 1 am on December 3, the US Tsunami Warning System says there was no longer a threat of tsunami

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Saturday, December 2, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of eight kilometers, affected parts of Mindanao at around 10:37 pm on Saturday.

Intensity V was felt in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur, and Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.

The Phivolcs earlier issued a tsunami warning following the strong earthquake. On Sunday, 1:14 am Manila time, the US Tsunami Warning System said there was no longer a threat of tsunami.

“Based on all available data…the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed,” it said. “Minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas.”

LOOK: Hinatuan residents evacuate coastal areas for the municipal disaster center following a tsunami warning late night of December 2. The Surigao del Sur town was the center of a 6.9 magnitude quake.



Raymark Gentallan, local police chief of the coastal town of Hinatuan near the earthquake’s epicenter, said power has been knocked out since the quake struck, but disaster response teams have not monitored any casualties or damage yet.

Following the tsunami warning, some residents of Hinatuan town left coastal areas and evacuated to the town’s disaster center.

The whole of Agusan del Sur was plunged into darkness in the aftermath of the earthquake. The Agusan del Sur Electric Cooperative (ASECO) said technical teams were checking all its substations to determine the extent of damage caused by the seismic activity, as of posting time.

ASECO said the transmission of electricity from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines was halted.

The quake was also felt in Cagayan de Oro. Following the strong earthquake, a call center worker was taken to an ambulance after passing out. In a hotel in the same province, people stayed outdoors for safety. — With reports from Herbie Gomez, Inday Espina-Varona, Reuters/ Rappler.com