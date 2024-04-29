5 militants killed, 3 soldiers hurt in Lanao del Norte clashes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Army troops engaged a band of militants led by the new leader of the dreaded Dawlah Islamiyah in two encounters in Lanao del Norte on Monday, April 29, killing at least five of them.

Three soldiers were wounded in the clashes, the first of which took place in Barangay Cadayonan in Munai town, Lanao del Norte, the military said.

Major Mark James Mira, chief of the 6th Infantry Division’s public information office, said the troops are still on the hunt for Nasser Daud, a religious leader or ustadz, who emerged as the new leader of the group in the Lanao provinces.

Mira said Daud replaced Khadafi Mimbesa, also Kadapi Mimbesa, known as “The Engineer” and the leader of the terrorist group.

Mimbesa, whose group was identified as behind the bombing of a Mindanao State University (MSU) gym in Marawi during a Catholic Mass last December, was killed by Army soldiers during an encounter on January.

Dawlah Islamiyah, also known as the Maute Group, is a militant organization based in the Philippines. The group has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) and has been involved in various terrorist activities, including attacks, bombings, and clashes with government forces in Mindanao.

In an initial military report, authorities said units from the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade engaged about a dozen militants led by Daud at around 3:45 am in a 45-minute firefight in Cadayonan in Munai.

Soldiers subsequently found three militants dead at the first encounter site, while two soldiers were wounded and evacuated.

A second encounter took place as a team of Army Scout Rangers chased the fleeing militants in Barangay Maganding, also in Munai town.

Mira said two militants were killed, and another soldier was wounded in that gun battle, which lasted for about 10 minutes.

He said several firearms and ammunition bandoliers were found by the soldiers at the scene of the encounters. -Rappler.com