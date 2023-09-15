Two missing activists now ‘safe and sound’ with authorities, says NSC official

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya and Chief Public Information Officer of the Bataan Provincial Police Office Captain Carlito Buco Jr. hold a press conference on the "abduction" and disappearance of environment activistsJhed Tamano and Jonila Castro, on September 15, 2023.

National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya says the two activists were not 'abducted' and that they decided to leave the communist movement

MANILA, Philippines – National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said the two activists who went missing in Bataan early this month are already “safe and sound” under military custody.

In a press briefing on Friday, September 15, Malaya said Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano were now in a safe house.

Police Captain Carlito Buco, chief public information officer of the provincial police office of Bataan, said the two women “voluntarily surrendered” last Tuesday, September 12, to the 70th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

“They’re safe and sound. The parents have access to them anytime. The CHR [Commission on Human Rights] will come out with their own statement,” Malaya said in a mix of Filipino and English.

The CHR had dispatched a quick response operation team to probe the alleged abduction.

So far, only Tamano’s parents have had access to their daughter.

Roselie Castro, mother of Jonila, has not yet visited the safe house and has not yet seen her daughter. Malaya urged Castro to contact the police for help.

“In public, we are now offering this to her. She can contact us,” said Malaya.

“Tumawag po kayo sa PNP [Philippine National Police], either the Orion municipal police station or the provincial police office of Bataan and we could make sure makakausap ‘nyo po ang anak ‘nyo.” (Call the PNP, either the Orion municipal police station or the provincial police office of Bataan and we could make sure you can talk to your child.)

Castro appeared in a press briefing last week organized by environmental and human rights organizations, where she appealed to “whoever took” her daughter to return her.

Play Video

Jonila is a community volunteer for AKAP KA Manila Bay, an alliance of fisherfolk, youth, and church members. Jhed is a program coordinator for the Ecumenical Bishops Forum.

Both were working with communities and in campaigns against reclamation and coastal development projects.

‘Not an abduction’

Malaya said that, according to the sworn statements of the two activists, “they left the movement on their own free will.” He was referring to the underground Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army, and National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

According to the police report that was based on the sworn affidavits of Jhed and Jonila, the two had been seeking ways to leave the communist “organization” and sought the help of an unnamed person.

“This is not an abduction,” said Malaya. “This is an elaborate hoax and scam. Ang biktima po nito ay publiko.” (The victim here is the public.)

On September 2, on the night of their alleged abduction, the two were picked up by an unnamed person and traveled to Guagua, Pampanga. The report said the women sold their cellphones because “they no longer had money to feed themselves.”

“Hindi sila in-abduct. Umalis sila sa kilusan,” said Malaya. (They weren’t abducted. They left the movement.)

This is contrary to the report that environmental and human rights organizations released last September 9. Their report said that several eyewitnesses saw the women trying to escape before getting abducted and taken away in a gray vehicle.

Both reports had some similar basic facts. Jhed and Jonila were walking along Barangay Lati, Orion, that Saturday night before they were taken away. There was a gray vehicle that was used to transport the two activists. Accomplices riding a motorcycle were seen in the vicinity.

The NSC is already in talks with the Department of Justice, according to Malaya, to study the possible charges that could be filed against individuals from organizations “perpetrating fake news,” specifically those behind the September 9 press conference.

Rappler has sought the comment of Karapatan secretary-general Cristina Palabay but has yet to receive a response as of posting. Karapatan, a human rights organization, was one of the first to sound the alarm on the case of the missing activists. – Rappler.com