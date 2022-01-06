Baguio, Batangas, Iloilo City, more areas under Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15

MANILA, Philippines – The national government has placed 14 areas under Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15 given the recent surge in COVID-19 transmissions, according to Malacañang.
The decision was made on Thursday, January 6, and has the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte. Previously, Alert Level 3 only covered Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna.
The places under Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15 are as follows, based on a statement by Acting Presidential Spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles:
- Dagupan City
- Santiago City
- Cagayan
- Olongapo City
- Angeles City
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Zambales
- Naga City
- Iloilo City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Batangas
- Lucena City
- Baguio City
The tightening of restrictions comes on the day the Philippines reported 17,220 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since end of September, when there were 18,449 cases reported.
Under Alert Level 3, intrazonal and interzonal travels are allowed. Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals are also allowed under the new level.
Meanwhile, the following activities are not allowed under Alert Level 3:
- Face-to-face classes
- Contact sports
- Funfairs (peryas)
- Live voice/ wind instrument
- Casino
Limited (30% indoor; 50% outdoor venue capacity)
- Cinemas
- Social events
- Tourist attractions
- MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions)
- Amusement parks
- Recreational venues
- In-person religious gatherings
- Licensure exams
- Dine-in services
- Personal care services
- Fitness studios; non-contact sports
- Film, music, TV production
Agencies and instrumentalities of the government can work with 60% on-site capacity.
