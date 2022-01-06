Baguio, Batangas, Iloilo City, more areas under Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15

FULL CAPACITY. A 'full capacity' sign is seen at the ER and COVID-19 ward of Ospital ng Imus in Malagasang, Imus, Cavite on September 20, 2021. Photo by Dennis Abrina/Rappler

Fourteen more regions are placed under the stricter Alert Level 3 which bans face-to-face classes, concerts, and contact sports

MANILA, Philippines – The national government has placed 14 areas under Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15 given the recent surge in COVID-19 transmissions, according to Malacañang.

The decision was made on Thursday, January 6, and has the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte. Previously, Alert Level 3 only covered Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna.

The places under Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15 are as follows, based on a statement by Acting Presidential Spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles:

Dagupan City

Santiago City

Cagayan

Olongapo City

Angeles City

Bataan

Pampanga

Zambales

Naga City

Iloilo City

Lapu-Lapu City

Batangas

Lucena City

Baguio City

The tightening of restrictions comes on the day the Philippines reported 17,220 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since end of September, when there were 18,449 cases reported.

Under Alert Level 3, intrazonal and interzonal travels are allowed. Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals are also allowed under the new level.

Meanwhile, the following activities are not allowed under Alert Level 3:

Face-to-face classes

Contact sports

Funfairs (peryas)

Live voice/ wind instrument

Casino

Limited (30% indoor; 50% outdoor venue capacity)

Cinemas

Social events

Tourist attractions

MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions)

Amusement parks

Recreational venues

In-person religious gatherings

Licensure exams

Dine-in services

Personal care services

Fitness studios; non-contact sports

Film, music, TV production

Agencies and instrumentalities of the government can work with 60% on-site capacity.

– Rappler.com