Who are the cops involved in killing of Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas?

A mass is offered for Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar during the wake at the community in Navotas, on August 9, 2023. Baltazar was killed last August 2 while clearing rainwater inside a boat with some friends when members of the Navotas Police shot them.

One of the police officers involved in the death of the innocent teenager was ordered dismissed in 2020 for grave misconduct and serious irregularity in performing his duty

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has named the cops involved in the killing of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas City.

Baltazar, mistaken for a suspect, was shot dead on August 2, after jumping off a boat in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran.

During a press conference at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame on Tuesday, August 14, the PNP named the following suspects:

Police Executive Master Sergeant Roberto Dioso Balais Jr. (SWAT)

Police Staff Sergeant Antonio Balcita Bugayong (Intelligence Service or IS)

Police Staff Sergeant Gerry Sabate Maliban (IS)

Police Staff Sergeant Nikko Pines Corollo Esquillon (SWAT)

Police Corporal Edmark Jake Sorbito Blanco (Sub-Station 4 or SS4)

Patrolman Benedict Danao Mangada (SS4)

A criminal complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide was filed against them. They are detained at Navotas City Police Station.

The two ground commanders who served as leaders of the six cops are facing an administrative case before the Internal Affairs Service of the Northern Police District.

The PNP also discovered that Maliban, one of the suspects, has a dismissal order due to grave misconduct and serious irregularity in the performance of duty.

Asked why Maliban was not removed from his position given the previous dismissal order, National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Alberto Bernardo said there is a motion for reconsideration filed by Maliban.

Bernardo noted that the decision was released in February 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling was just brought to the PNP in November 2020, he said. Maliban’s lawyer later filed a motion for reconsideration.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 2019 – 005, Maliban’s dismissal order should have been effective immediately.

Napolcom’s legal service admitted that they missed Maliban’s papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bernardo.

Despite this, he assured the public that they will be transparent in investigating the dismissal order against Maliban.

A total of 27 police officers were relieved from their posts in relation to the incident. The relieved cops will undergo refresher courses and training focused on rules of engagement and the PNP’s operations procedures.

As the investigation continues, National Capital Region Police Office Regional Director Brigadier General Jose Melencio Nartez Jr. said the other personnel involved in the incident may face either a criminal or administrative complaint. – Rappler.com