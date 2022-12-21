No more x-ray machines in NAIA terminal entrances—and other travel reminders

AIRPORT LINES. Domestic passengers check themselves in at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on December 20, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Budget airline Cebu Pacific on Wednesday, December 21, welcomed the move of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to remove the initial security screening at the entrances of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said it “fully supports” MIAA’s objective to reduce passenger queues at in the Philippines’ main gateway.

Last week, MIAA showed it had removed the initial security screening or x-ray machines at NAIA Terminal 2, following a “successful pilot implementation” in NAIA Terminal 1 last December 1.

Cebu Pacific added that security personnel are still present to check passengers’ travel documents at the entrances, while non-passengers have a different entrance for their screening.

The airline noted that more people are flying this year to celebrate Christmas and New Year with families and friends, adding that it is “working closely with airport authorities to ensure a smooth and easy passenger experience” during the peak travel season.

The budget airline now flies to 34 domestic and 19 international destinations.

Meantime, the Gokongwei-owned firm gave these “friendly reminders” for a “less stressful” travel experience:

Be at the airport early

Expect heavy road traffic, so allot enough travel time going to the airport. Cebu Pacific (5J) flights are taking off from NAIA Terminal 3, and Cebgo (DG) flights from NAIA Terminal 4.

For domestic flights, be at the airport at least three hours before schedule; international flights, at least four hours before. Those flying to Dubai are allowed to check in as early as seven hours before departure.

Check in online

Between seven days and one hour before the departure of domestic flights, passengers can check in via the official CEB mobile app or via the Manage Booking section of the CEB website. International fliers can do online check-in up to four hours before departure.

Make sure the contact details on your bookings are updated to receive pre-flight reminders and notifications of flight changes.

Domestic flight passengers who have checked in online and do not have bags to check in, may go straight to the boarding gate.

Check flight information

Proceed immediately to your boarding gates. Check-in counters close one hour before the scheduled flight, and boarding starts 45 minutes before. Bookmark this page to stay updated on flight information: https://www.cebupacificair.com/flight-status.

Self-tag luggage for select domestic destinations

Passengers from Manila, Davao, Clark, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Bohol, Iloilo, and Zamboanga should self-tag their check-in luggage before approaching the bag drop counters. Cebu Pacific is implementing contactless flight procedures.

Single carry-on bag and exemptions

Only one carry-on bag, not exceeding 7 kg, is allowed per passenger. The bag should fit in the overhead bins or under the seat. The following additional carry-on items are allowed, however:

Gadgets or food items that cannot be checked-in

Items purchased inside the airport (requires proof of receipt)

Assistive or medical items such as walking canes, foldable walkers

Baby food and necessities for passengers traveling with infants

Small bag that can fit under the seat.

Passengers are encouraged to purchase prepaid baggage before proceeding to the airport through the CEB website and mobile app. CEB has implemented a per piece baggage policy which applies to all passengers with checked baggage. A passenger may choose either a 20kg or a 32kg check-in baggage, or a maximum of the (2) two options.

Any excess in size, weight and pieces are subject to oversized baggage fee, excess baggage fee and/or extra Bag Fee. – Rappler.com