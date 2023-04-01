‘Monumental crisis averted’: EU to keep recognizing Filipino seafarers’ certificates

The EU Commission Directorate General for Mobility and Transport deems the Philippines compliant with international maritime standards, securing the jobs of around 50,000 Filipino seafarers in EU-flagged vessels

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino seafarers aboard European Union (EU)-flagged ships no longer have to worry about being displaced due to issues with the Philippines’ compliance with international maritime standards.

The European Commission (EC) Directorate General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) announced on Friday, March 31, that it will continue to recognize certificates of seafarers issued by the Philippines.

The positive move comes more than a year since the commission informed the Philippines that recognition of Philippine seafarer certificates would be withdrawn unless “serious measures were taken,” including proof that the country was complying with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for seafarers.

The DG MOVE said that since December 2021, when it informed the country of the possible withdrawal, the Philippines made “serious efforts” to comply, particularly in key areas that include monitoring, supervision, and evaluation of training and assessment.

Had the EU decided otherwise, around 50,000 Filipino seafarers deployed in EU member-states would have been at risk of losing their jobs.

EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said the commission appreciated the “constructive cooperation” with Philippine authorities, and welcomed their efforts to improve systems of training and certifying seafarers.

“The Philippines [provides] a significant and valued part of the European and global shipping industry’s maritime workforce – indeed, with roughly 50,000 Filipino masters and officers currently working on EU-flagged ships,” said Vălean.

“The Philippines can count on our technical support to further improve the implementation and oversight of minimum education, training and certification requirements, as well as living and working conditions,” she added.

The EU commission said that in the coming months, it intends to provide the Philippines with technical assistance to further improve its education, training, and certification system for seafarers.

The Philippines is one of the world’s top suppliers of seafarers. ([OPINION] The skills debate: The EMSA audit and employability of Filipino seafarers)

‘Crisis averted’

In a statement on Saturday, April 1, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that the department was “deeply elated” by the decision confirming that Philippine authorities have adequately addressed the concerns of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

The Maritime Industry Authority, under the Department of Transportation (DOTr) was the lead agency in ensuring compliance with the EC’s standards.

“Our Maritime Industry Authority or MARINA worked relentlessly, together with other stakeholders, to address those findings in the final inspection report of EMSA of March 2021 as well as EC’s assessment report of December 2021,” said Bautista.

Bautista also welcomed the commission’s offer of technical support to further improve the Philippines’ training and certification systems.

“This milestone development in the Philippine maritime industry augurs well for the future of Filipino seafarers who comprise the world’s largest maritime labor. Rest assured we will not waver in our efforts to raise the level of expertise of our seamen to international standards,” said Bautista.

MARINA Administrator Hernani Fabia said the country would sustain the implementation of all corrective actions through coordination among MARINA, the Commission on Higher Education, the Department of Health, the Philippine Coast Guard, and other concerned agencies.

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople also welcomed the development, and expressed the migrant workers department’s “most sincere gratitude” to the commission.

“With this decision, a crisis of monumental proportions has just been averted,” said Ople. “We look forward to the start of technical cooperation between the Philippines and EC in professionalizing and further improving the skills of Filipino seafarers,” she said.

When the Philippines was still under the EC’s scrutiny, the most prevalent concern of EMSA was the maritime studies curricula and training standards.

The noncompliance issue had prompted the Philippines’ House of Representatives to hold hearings on the matter and confront relevant authorities on why the country was still deemed noncompliant despite EMSA findings dating back to 2006. – Rappler.com