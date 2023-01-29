Filipino Americans in California make their voices heard to ‘Stop the Hate’

The 'Stop the Hate' campaign has led to funding for direct services for victims and survivors of hate crimes while facilitating anti-hate prevention measures through arts and cultural work

For Asian Americans, the recent mass shootings in California have brought a national epidemic to their front doorstep. Though the shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, which targeted mostly people of Asian descent, appear to not have been racially motivated, it underlines the rise of violence against Asian Americans since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans in California increased 177.5% in 2021 from the previous year, according to a report from the California Department of Justice. In an effort to combat that troubling statistic, the California State Library partnered with ethnic media outlets, among them So Jannelle TV, for the “Stop the Hate” program. So Jannelle centers its mission on presenting stories of immigration and representation in the Filipino-American community. Airing US-wide on cable channels The Filipino Channel (TFC) and ANC, as well as on local Southern CA digital channel KNET 25.1, the program has given Filipino Americans the platforms to let their voices be heard and shed light on issues of discrimination that they have experienced.

“Ethnic media outlets are in a really special position in terms of being able to convey messages, not just to the community that they serve, but connect the different communities,” California State Librarian Greg Lucas told Filipino-American media pioneer Jannelle So Perkins, also the founder, host, and producer of So Jannelle TV.

“One of the things I like about this program is that a number of the proposals we received weren’t specific to one community. They were like, how do we take our experience and be able to share that in a broader way around California, which in turn then educates other parts of California and as a result, creates more empathy and understanding?”

For Rob Bonta, the Quezon City-born attorney general of California, the rise in anti-Asian violence is a personal battle. He said his fight against discrimination began at home, where his family taught him to buck expectations to not “rock the boat” and speak out against injustices.

“This is personal for me and and for so many others as someone who was born in the Philippines, who was raised in this this country as a Filipino American who all too often, like so many, felt the sting of hate in all its forms, whether it be harassment or discrimination or prejudice or bigotry or being ‘othered,'” said Bonta, the first Filipino American to be named California attorney general.

In another So Jannelle episode about how the Filipino community can unite to combat racism, music star Apl.de.ap said open discussion about these issues is important to raise awareness. He offered other tips, including offering rides to older people so they can avoid commuting and learning self-defense.

“Minorities, we need to get together, collaborate,” said Apl.de.ap, before So Perkins interjected, “and demand respect.”

“Yes, demand respect,” Apl.de.ap echoed.

The “Stop the Hate” campaign has led to funding for direct services for victims and survivors of hate crimes while facilitating anti-hate prevention measures through arts and cultural work, as well as building cross-racial alliances and senior safety programs.

Partnerships with media outlets that serve the communities that are impacted are essential to informing the public about these resources, and So Jannelle is proud to do its part.

“Our shared pursuit has never been more critical. Hate has reached a boiling point in our nation,” added Attorney General Bonta. “There is no single solution to this crisis, but what I do know is that we are going to solve this together and the state has resources to assist you in your work.” – Jannelle So Productions | Rappler.com

