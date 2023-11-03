Remains of OFW who refused to leave employer during Hamas attack brought home

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MOURNING. Relatives of slain overseas Filipino worker Angelyn Aguirre weep beside the box carrying her repatriated remains on November 3, 2023.

Devastated relatives receive the remains of Filipino caregiver Angelyn Aguirre, who died when her village in southern Israel was attacked by Hamas on October 7

MANILA, Philippines – The remains of Filipino caregiver Angelyn Aguirre, who stayed by the side of her Israeli employer until her death, arrived in the Philippines on Friday, November 3.

Aguirre is one of at least four Filipinos confirmed to have died since Israel’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas broke out on October 7 – the very day she died.

Aguirre’s kibbutz or village in southern Israel was attacked by Hamas. Until death, she refused to leave her elderly patient as gunmen fired at their bomb shelter, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

Aguirre was 32.

Her husband, aunt, and sisters received her remains on Friday at the PAIR-PAGS Center in Parañaque City, near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The family did not give interviews then, devastated upon seeing the box carrying their Angelyn.

Her aunt Violeta Peralta, standing side by side with Aguirre’s sisters, broke down upon seeing the remains. Peralta had raised her.

Play Video

“Noong tinatanong ko ‘yung mga iba natin pang kababayan doon, sabi ko, ‘Bakit hindi ‘nyo naiisip na umalis?’ Alam mo, pare-pareho lahat sila ng sagot. Sinasabi nila…hindi nila iiwan ang kanilang mga inaalagaan, kasi nga pamilya na sila eh. So hindi na ito ‘yung employee-employer relationship. Kasama na nila sa buhay nila,” said Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Arnell Ignacio.

(I asked our other countrymen there, “Why aren’t you thinking of leaving?” You know, they always say the same thing. They say that they won’t leave their wards, because they’re family already. This is no longer a typical employee-employer relationship. They’re already part of each other’s lives.)

Government officials said they were giving Aguirre a “hero’s welcome.” Ignacio said a “hero’s welcome” is simply an “upgraded” label given to overseas Filipino workers coming home, and that there aren’t necessarily added benefits apart from the usual bereavement package from OWWA.

The agency was set to bring Aguirre’s remains to her home province Pangasinan, where the government will also fund memorial services.

“Iniisa-isa natin lahat ng pangangailangan [ng pamilya], para naman ‘yung kanilang pinagdaraanan kahit papaano, mabawas-bawasan ang grief, kahit katiting,” said Ignacio.

(We’re addressing all their needs one by one so that we can lessen their grief, even just a little.)

But the OWWA wants to go beyond bereavement assistance for Aguirre. The agency said it is taking care of any and all documentary requirements that the grieving family may not have the energy to attend to.

Ignacio also committed to helping the family with fixtures in Aguirre’s house that need repair, and finding work for her sibling.

The bereaved family is set to receive P20,000 in cash assistance from the OWWA, as well as a “lifetime” monthly benefit from the Israeli government which may range from P94,000 to P134,000.

Aguirre has a sister who was also a caregiver in Israel and returned to the Philippines. However, Ignacio said the option to return for her is on the horizon.

“Kasi from our point of view, parang nakikita lang natin ‘yung giyera, ‘di ba? Sa kanilang mata kasi hindi ganoon eh. Tahanan na nila ‘yun eh. Mahal na rin nila ‘yung mga kasama nila doon,” said Ignacio.

(From our point of view, all we see is the war, right? But they don’t see it that way. That’s their home. They grew to love the people they were with there.)

Israel, which has occupied Palestinian territories for decades, intensified its assault on Palestine following Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7. Since then, Israel has been accused of carrying out indiscriminate attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and killing civilians.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said earlier on Friday that Israel “promised” to let Filipinos trapped in Gaza out by Saturday, November 4, at the latest.

“So, may pangako sila sa atin na maipapalabas na ang mga Pinoy by today or tomorrow, that is what they promised us, Saturday daw at the latest. Nakahanda naman lahat ng ating mga bus, nakahanda na ‘yung embassy natin sa Cairo. Matagal na silang nag-aantay do’n sa tawiran, ‘yung Rafah crossing,” said Marcos.

(They made a promise to let Filipinos out by today or tomorrow, that is what they promised us, Saturday at the latest. Our buses are ready, the embassy in Cairo is ready. They’ve been waiting at the Rafah crossing.) – Rappler.com