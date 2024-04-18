UAE, Oman floods: No OFW hurt so far but getting to work a problem

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – No overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been reported injured or killed so far in the massive flooding this week in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Thursday, April 18.

The UAE reeled for a third day as it dealt with the aftermath of a record-breaking storm on Tuesday, April 16, causing flooded roads and airport disruptions. Meanwhile, in neighboring Oman, roads were also flooded and rainwater inundated homes. At least one person was reported dead in the UAE, and 20 in Oman.

The DMW said that the Migrant Workers’ Offices and Overseas Workers Welfare Offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were preparing to distribute relief goods, basic, necessities, and other essential items.

The premises of the Philippine consulate in Dubai was not spared from floods either.

According to Dubai-based Filipino journalist Jojo Dass, while the Filipinos are safe, getting to work remains a problem.

“Some sections of the metro system [are] still closed. Here, most of us live in apartment buildings, so it’s not much of a problem. It’s how to get to work that has become the issue,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Community relief efforts, if any, have not become widely known yet, he said. “Nabigla kasi lahat sa deluge (Everyone was surprised by the deluge).”

The Philippine consulate in Dubai on Wednesday, April 17, discouraged the public from going to the consulate for any appointments while the roads are still flooded.

“Flooded roads may cause untoward incidents such as electrocution (if walking on flooded roads) or damages to vehicle (if stranded in flood),” the consulate said in a statement.

In Oman, meanwhile, the seriously affected areas are villages with no OFWs, the DMW said.

The Philippine embassy in Oman on Tuesday expressed sympathy with its host country as it lost nationals to the flash floods. – Rappler.com