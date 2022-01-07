Lacson, Gatchalian test positive for COVID-19

Senators Panfilo Lacson and Sherwin Gatchalian tested positive for coronavirus, both announced on Friday, January 7.

In a tweet, Lacson said he tested on January 4 but only received his result on the evening of January 6. In another tweet, Gatchalian said he tested positive on Friday. He did not expound on the testing and result date.

Gatchalian was experiencing mild symptoms. His positive result came 2 days after his brother, Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian, tested positive.

Lacson said he exhibited no symptoms as of Friday, but this was only after they appeared as he waited for his test result.

“It has been 40 hours. With my RT-PCR result taking so long, the symptoms themselves grew impatient. Fever, sore throat, cough, and colds have already left me. What do I do, Doc? I am also growing impatient. Can I also leave?” Lacson tweeted on the morning of January 6.

The infection of senators came as the Philippines experienced a sharp surge of cases, following the detection of the infectious Omicron variant of the virus.

On January 6, the Philippines reported 17,220 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since September 27, when there were 18,449 cases reported.

– Rappler.com