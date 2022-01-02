Philippines
Pasay City Mayor Rubiano tests positive for COVID-19 again

LOCAL LEADER. Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano speaks in an event in November 2021.

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano's Facebook page

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano is currently isolating in a health facility

MANILA, Philippines – Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano tested positive for COVID-19 again, the city government announced on Sunday, January 2.

Rubiano is asymptomatic and currently isolating in a health facility.

According to the city government, the mayor first had a sore throat and later tested positive for the virus.

She will continue working and holding online meetings while recovering, the local government said.

Rubiano first caught COVID-19 in February 2021. – Rappler.com

