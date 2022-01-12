Philippines
PH government places 28 more areas under Alert Level 3

Jairo Bolledo
COVID-19 TEST. Hundreds queue at the out-patient section of the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila to avail of free COVID-19 swab test, on January 11, 2022.

Rappler

The new classification level for these areas will take effect on January 14 and will last until January 31

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government on Wednesday, January 12, placed 28 more provinces and cities under stricter Alert Level 3. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the new classification level for the additional areas will take effect on Friday, January 14, and would last until January 31.  

The new areas under Alert Level 3 are as follow:

Luzon
  • La Union
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Pangasinan
  • Benguet
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Isabela
  • Quirino 
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Tarlac
  • Quezon Province
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Camarines Sur
  • Albay
Visayas
  • Bacolod City
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Antique
  • Cebu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Tacloban City
Mindanao
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Davao City
  • Butuan City
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Cotabato City

According to Nograles, all other provinces and cities not included in the list will remain under their current alert level classification. 

As early as January 3, Metro Manila was already placed under stricter Alert Level 3. – Rappler.com

Jairo Bolledo is a multimedia reporter at Rappler covering the police, crime, military, and security.
