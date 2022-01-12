PH government places 28 more areas under Alert Level 3

COVID-19 TEST. Hundreds queue at the out-patient section of the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila to avail of free COVID-19 swab test, on January 11, 2022.

The new classification level for these areas will take effect on January 14 and will last until January 31

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government on Wednesday, January 12, placed 28 more provinces and cities under stricter Alert Level 3.

In a statement on Wednesday, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the new classification level for the additional areas will take effect on Friday, January 14, and would last until January 31.

The new areas under Alert Level 3 are as follow:

Luzon

La Union

Ilocos Norte

Pangasinan

Benguet

Kalinga

Abra

Nueva Vizcaya

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Quezon Province

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Camarines Sur

Albay

Visayas

Bacolod City

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Tacloban City

Mindanao

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao City

Butuan City

Agusan del Sur

Cotabato City

According to Nograles, all other provinces and cities not included in the list will remain under their current alert level classification.

As early as January 3, Metro Manila was already placed under stricter Alert Level 3. – Rappler.com