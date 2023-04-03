Philippines gives US access to military sites in northern Luzon, Palawan

This brings from five to nine the total number of sites under EDCA, a military deal that allows the US to access local bases

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has allowed the United States to expand its military presence across four key sites in northern Luzon and Palawan, as both countries seek to bolster their collective defense position and counter China’s growing aggressiveness in the region.

In an announcement on Monday, April 3, Malacañang said the following are the new sites under the two countries’ Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA):

Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan

Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan

Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela

Balabac Island in Palawan

The addition of four new locations brings from five to nine the total number of sites under EDCA, a military deal that allows the US to preposition defense assets and construct facilities in local bases.

It also marks the largest military footprint the US will have in the Southeast Asian country in about 30 years, or since 1992, when the Philippines ordered American forces to withdraw from the sprawling Subic Bay base and Clark Air base.

In particular, sites in Cagayan, Isabela, and Palawan, offer greater US access to the West Philippine Sea, Sulu Sea, and Taiwan. The Philippines’ northernmost, inhabited island of Itbayat just some 149 kilometers away from Taiwan.

The new EDCA locations are in addition to sites previously identified in March 2016, including Antonio Bautista Air Base in Palawan; Basa Air Base in Pampanga; Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija; Lumbia Air Base in Cagayan de Oro; and Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu.

The announcement on Monday comes just days before Manila and Washington are scheduled to hold “2+2” defense and foreign ministry ministerial meetings in Washington. The high-level talks are only one of two the Philippines currently holds with its ally, the other being Japan.

In a media interview late March, ahead of Malacañang’s announcement, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the four sites were picked “to defend [the Philippines] eastern coast,” while also considering the country’s continental shelf east of Luzon.

The President also said then that he had spoken to local government officials, some of whom expressed apprehension over hosting the EDCA locations.

“We explained to them why it was important that we have that and why it will actually be good for their province… most of the – those who had interposed some objections are really right now, naintindihan naman nila (they now understand) and they come around to support the idea of an EDCA site in their province,” he said.

Treaty allies

Once implemented, the two allies’ decision to expand their EDCA will see the US military able to maintain rotational presence of troops, train with Filipino soldiers, and preposition defense assets throughout the country.

In April, some 17,600 troops from the Philippines and US are expected to participate in the annual Balikatan exercises in Northern Luzon, Palawan, and Antique.

Manila and Washington first announced their decision to expand EDCA during the recent visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III to Manila last February 1. The announcement had been met with opposition from some quarters in the Philippines, who argued that allowing the US to expand its military presence in the country would increase the risk of the Philippines being drawn into conflict.

During his trip to Manila last February, Austin also sought to address concerns expressed by groups in the Philippines that a larger US military presence would usher in the return of American bases in the country.

Developments under the EDCA, Austin said, were “not about permanent basing.” But “it is a big deal. It’s a really big deal,” the US defense official said at the time.

Galvez, along with other defense officials and military officers sought to quell these concerns in recent weeks, urging local governments to consider economic opportunities that could be borne from EDCA. The defense official likewise told lawmakers that the Philippines was not preparing itself for war by inviting the US to expand its military presence; rather, the move was part of efforts to bolster its security posture.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez likewise sought to defend the decision to expand EDCA. “This is not a question of taking sides or staying neutral; neither is it a question of war or peace. This is about upholding our national interest – a defense strategy in deterring any form of aggression,” Romualdez said in an article published Sunday, March 19.

Strategic position

The Philippines is strategically important for any contingency in the region. Owing to the country’s geography, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said it would be “very hard to imagine a scenario where the Philippines will not somehow get involved” in any conflict in the Taiwan strait.

The long-delayed implementation of EDCA has been seen as a “big deliverable” in Philippine-US defense ties, with experts pointing to the deal as essential for both countries to live up to their commitments under the Mutual Defense Treaty, which sees both sides commit to defend one another in case of an attack.

Speaking to troops, the President underscored the urgency of having the military shift its focus to defending Philippine territory. “That’s why I’m saying your mission in the AFP has changed,” he said. “Things have begun to change and we must adjust accordingly.” – Rappler.com