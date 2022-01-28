PH, India ink $370-M anti-ship missile deal for PH Navy

DONE DEAL. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Brahmos Aerospace chief Atul Dinkar Rane during the signing ceremony on January 28, 2022.

The Brahmos Missiles will provide deterrence against any attempt to the country’s sovereignty and sovereign rights, defense chief Lorenzana says

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine and Indian officials on Friday, January 28, formally signed the contract of the anti-ship missile system bought by Manila’s defense agency for the Philippine Navy.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed on behalf of the Department of National Defense, while Atul Dinkar Rane, director general of Brahmos Aerospace signed on behalf of the Indian aerospace company. Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran was also present during the signing.

In a statement, Lorenzana said the new acquisition will beef up the capability of the Philippine Navy in protecting the West Philippine Sea.

“As the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles, the Brahmos Missiles will provide deterrence against any attempt to undermine our sovereignty and sovereign rights, especially in the West Philippine Sea,” Lorenzana said.

On January 14, Lorenzana announced that he already signed the Notice of the Award of the missile project amounting to $374,962,800. The package also includes three batteries, training for operators and maintainers, and the necessary Integrated Logistics Support package.

The Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense Regiment would use the project, according to Lorenzana.

Also present were Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Andres Centino, Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado, and Philippine Marine Corps Commandant Major General Ariel Caculitan.

According to a report by the Philippine News Agency, the Brahmos cruise missile “can be launched from a ship, aircraft, submarine, or land and has a top (speed) of Mach 3 and capable of carrying warheads weighing 200 to 300 kilograms.”

With supersonic speed, the missile also has a flight range of up to 290 kilometers.

– Rappler.com