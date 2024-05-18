‘Pandemic babies’ PMA Bagong Sinag Class of 2024 graduates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Military Academy Batch 2024 had to navigate through stringent health protocols and a shift to online and modular learning. A total of 278 cadets out of the original 350 earn their degrees on May 18.

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) class that began their training during the COVID-19 pandemic hurdled all the obstacles and finally reached the end of their academic journey.

Led by the military’s commander-in-chief, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the PMA held the graduation ceremony of the Bagong Sinag Class of 2024 at Fort del Pilar in Baguio City, northern Philippines, on Saturday, May 18. Vice President Sara Duterte and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr, along with other high-ranking officials, were also present during the ceremony.

A total of 278 cadets out of the original 350 earned their degrees on Saturday. Dubbed as “pandemic babies,” these cadets had to navigate through stringent health protocols and a shift to online and modular learning. This learning strategy impacted the PMA’s traditional hands-on and communal training environment.

The commencement exercises began with a warm welcome from PMA superintendent Lieutenant General Rowen Tolentino, followed by the presentation of the graduates by Brigadier General Jose Demar Pauly, the PMA’s dean of academics.

This year’s valedictorian, Cadet First Class Jeneth Elumba from Surigao del Norte, reflected on the extraordinary circumstances that shaped their cadetship.

“Our class, known as the pandemic babies, started our journey in the midst of COVID-19,” Elumba said. “This unique beginning imposed stringent health protocols and forced us to adopt new learning modalities like online classes and modular training. These measures, while challenging, prepared us in unexpected ways for the complexities of military leadership.”

In his speech, Marcos acknowledged the cadets’ resiliency: “Today, you stand before us ready to serve not just as military officers but as leaders who have been tested in extraordinary times. Your ability to adapt and persevere is commendable.”

The graduation ceremony displayed gender diversity within the academy as a notable number of females were among the top 10 graduates. Aside from the valedictorian, six other top 10 performers in the PMA class were women.

Additionally, the academy celebrated Cadet First Class Yaakovic Las-ang from Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, who was recognized as the “goat” or the cadet finishing last in class rankings. This tradition, carried from the United States military, highlights perseverance. – Rappler.com