Philippines completes resupply to grounded ship amid China harassment

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the BRP Sierra Madre on the contested Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, in the South China Sea, March 9, 2023./File Photo

The Philippines says it completed the mission despite China's attempts to 'block, harass, and interfere'

MANILA, Philippines – Weeks after Chinese ships harassed, blocked, and fired water cannons at Philippine vessels, the Philippine military and coast guard finally finished bringing much-needed supplies to Philippine Marines stationed at the grounded BRP Sierra Made in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday, August 22.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement that the mission was carried out despite attempts by the “China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia to block, harass, and interfere” with the supply mission.

Based on publicly available data culled by Sealight, a project dedicated to monitoring China’s “gray zone” activities in the South China Sea, two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels – the BRP Sindangan and BRP Cabra – accompanied resupply ships commissioned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

At least four Chinese ships, based on Sealight’s monitoring, were in “blocking positions” around Ayungin Shoal. More ships were potentially in the area, since Chinese vessels have been known to “go dark” on the automatic identification system, contrary to international norms.

On August 5, AFP’s commissioned ships, escorted by PCG vessels, had tried to bring supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre, a ship aground on Ayungin Shoal. The ship serves as the Philippine outpost in the area, and is manned by a small team of Marines. Resupply missions are critical – aside from providing the Marines’ basic needs, the World war 2-era Sierra Madre is constantly in dire need of repair.

The incident prompted the Philippines to issue a note verbale to China. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who earlier promised a “maturing” of Sino-Philippine ties, denied Beijing’s claims that the Philippines had promised to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin.

The AFP earlier cautioned Chinese forces to “not interfere” with the Philippines’ planned resupply mission.

China’s actions reaped criticism from the international community, with Washington, through the State Department, reiterating in a statement that attacks on Philippine vessels could be the basis for invoking the Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty. – With a report from Reuters/Rappler.com