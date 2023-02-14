IN PHOTOS: Mayors officiate mass weddings across the Philippines

63 couples exchange vows at the Valentine's Day mass wedding ceremonies officiated by the San Juan local goverment on February 14, 2023.

Here's a look at some mass wedding ceremonies across the country for Valentine's Day 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Mayors across the Philippines presided over weddings of hundreds of couples on the week of Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14.

The mass wedding ceremonies had various names like ‘Kasalang Panlungsod’ and ‘Kasalang Bayan,’ meaning wedding of the city or town.

The Local Government Code of the Philippines gives mayors the power to solemnize marriages.

Here’s a look at the Valentine’s Day weddings across some parts of the country.

San Juan

In San Juan City, Mayor Francis Zamora officiated the mass wedding with 63 couples from different barangays of the city.

“On behalf of the City of San Juan, we are congratulating the 63 couples on their big day and wish them a lifetime of happiness as they start their journey as husband and wife” said Zamora.

63 couples exchange vows at the Valentine’s Day mass wedding ceremonies officiated by the San Juan local goverment on February 14, 2023. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

OFFICIANT. San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora officiates the wedding vows of 63 couples exchange vows at the Valentine’s Day mass wedding ceremony. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

COUPLE. One of the 63 couples attend the mass wedding officiated by the San Juan local government on February 14, 2023. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

The city also held a reception for the couples after the ceremony. Each couple received a heart-shaped wedding cake, and a P3,000 cash gift from the city.

“Lahat ng manganganak sa kanila in the future, libre na panganganak nila sa San Juan Medical Center (All of those who have children in the future may give birth for free at the San Juan Medical Center),” Zamora said.

“I wish them all the best in their marriage and I hope that they will reach 50 years and even more so that they will be able to receive their 50th golden anniversary gift from the city,” he added.

According to City Ordinance No. 39, series of 2022, couples who reach 50 years of marriage are entitled to a P50,000 incentive from the local government.

Pasig

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said in a tweet, with a human heart emoji. The mayor posted photos of the city’s mass wedding ceremony on Tuesday at the Tanghalang Pasigueño.

PASIG WEDDING. Mayor Vico Sotto weds couples in Pasig City in its ‘Kasalang Bayan 2023.’

PASIGUENO COUPLES. Couples get married in Pasig City’s mass wedding ceremony.

“Congratulations sa mga bagong kasal (Congratulations to the newlyweds)!” Sotto said.

In May 2022, at the tail end of his first mayoral term, Sotto marked the wedding of his 400th couple.

I just officiated the wedding of my 400th couple! 🥰💍



Sa unang 399, sana hindi pa kayo naghihiwalay pic.twitter.com/bed5EJbNwj — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) May 26, 2022

Pamplona, Cagayan

The municipality of Pamplona in Cagayan wedded 25 couples on Tuesday at the Pamplona Cultural and Sports Center.

BRIDES. The brides line up before heading into the Pamplona Cultural and Sports Center. Photo courtesy of Pamplona LGU

GROOMS. The grooms line up outside before meeting their partners. Photo courtesy of Pamplona LGU

MARRIED. Couples who wedded in the Pamplona mass wedding pose for a photo. Photo courtesy of Pamplona LGU

Cavite

In Cavite City, Mayor Denver Chua officiated the wedding of 31 couples at Chua’s Pavillion on Monday, February 13.

Brides at the ceremony used bouquets of onions and vegetables, a practical shift from the usual floral bouquets.

“This is first time po nangyari dito sa Lungsod ng Cavite – libre po lahat, from marriage license processing, to reception, plus free cakes and sack of rice pa,” Chua said. (This is the first time we are doing this in Cavite City – everything is free, from marriage license processing, to reception, plus free cakes and a sack of rice.)

CAVITE WEDDING. Thirty-one couples exchange vows at a pre-Valentine’s Day mass wedding in Dalahican, Cavite City, on February 13, 2023. Photo by Dennis Abrina/Rappler

Mass weddings occurred throughout the province, with 741 couples wedded in Dasmariñas, 150 couples in Bacoor, 151 couples in Trece Martires, 50 couples in Imus, 26 couples in Noveleta, 37 in Carmona, and an undetermined number of couples in Tagaytay.

Iloilo City

Iloilo City Mayor officiated the marriages of 43 couples in a mass wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day at the city hall.

OFFICIANT. Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas weds 43 couples at the city hall on Valentine’s Day. Photo courtesy of Arnold Almacen/Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

RINGS. Couples put rings on each other’s fingers during the wedding ceremony. Photo courtesy of Arnold Almacen/Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Informal marriages, or common law marriages, and cohabitation are prevalent in the Philippines. Filipino couples have pointed to economic concerns as the main reason why they live together, but do not formally marry.

February has been declared Civil Registration Month in the Philippines. The Philippine Statistics Authority and LGUs take an extra push to encourage Filipinos to register their births and marriages. – with reports from Dennis Abrina/Rappler.com