Love is in the air: Here’s how PH stars celebrated Valentine’s Day 2024

These stars are proud to celebrate the day of love on social media

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the most romantic time of the year! With almost everyone flexing their significant others on social media, celebrities, of course, are just as vocal about the loves in their life.

From going Instagram official, to celebrating anniversaries, to even promoting self-love, this year’s Valentine’s Day was extra special for a lot of our Filipino stars.

Take a look at how some of them commemorated February 14 HERE:

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez

Soon-to-be parents Maja and Rambo marked their first wedding anniversary.

“Five years together. First year as Mr. & Mrs. Nuñez,” the actress-dancer wrote. After their destination wedding in Bali in July, the couple revealed that they had actually tied the knot prior on February 14, 2023 in an intimate ceremony.

Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia

February 14, 2024 is Khalil and Gabbi’s seventh Valentine’s Day together, but the two shared that it still feels like “the first time.”

Sharing clips from their dinner date where Gabbi was seen getting emotional from reading a letter, Khalil wrote: “I’m so blessed to have you as my Valentine every year.”

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero

Actress-socialite Heart threw a party to celebrate not only Valentine’s Day but also her birthday! Present in the gathering was her husband, Chiz.

JK Labajo and Dia Mate

Singer JK Labajo seemingly introduced his new beau, Miss Universe Philippines-Cavite 2024 Dia Mate, by sharing a photo of them together with a red heart emoji in the caption. Dia also replied in the comments section with: “Happy Valentine’s Day, love.”

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez

Kilig overload as host-comedian Vice Ganda shared sweet photos with partner, Ion.

“Our love is not just a story. It’s a statement. I love you Noi,” they captioned the post.

Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco

In true Melai fashion, she tickled the funny bones of their fans with her Valentine’s Day greeting for husband Jason.

“Thank you for not giving up sa ingay namin (because of how loud we are) and for not quitting this [family’s] sounds system,” she quipped.

Cheska Garcia and Doug Kramer

Valentine’s Day is a family affair for Team Kramer as Cheska, Kendra, and Scarlett received bouquets of flowers from Doug and Gavin.

“Life is truly sweeter when it’s filled with love,” they wrote.

Rico Blanco and Maris Racal

Maris also received flowers from boyfriend Rico.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, mahal,” the singer wrote.

Jak Roberto and Barbie Forteza

Long-time celebrity couple Barbie and Jak enjoyed an intimate dinner date for this year’s celebration.

“POV: when your 7th Valentine’s dinner still feels like the first date,” the actress wrote.

John Prats and Isabel Oli

Keeping it simple, John declared his love for wife Isabel with a short but sweet greeting: “I love you forever.”

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada

Alexa spent this year’s Valentine’s Day in Japan with love team partner KD.

“Wherever you wanna go next I’ll be there, because anywhere with you will always feel like home,” KD wrote, alongside clips from their vacation.

Slater Young and Kryz Uy

Content creators Slater and Kryz marked their fifth wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day 2024.

“Best years of my life and more to come,” Kryz wrote.

Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose

Celebrity couple Rayver and Julie Anne treated their fans to a duet performance for Valentine’s Day.

“Now and forever I will be your man,” Rayver wrote.

Sarah Lahbati

Sarah celebrated the special day with sons Zion and Kai. The model has been embroiled in breakup rumors with husband Richard Gutierrez since late 2023.

Bea Alonzo

Just days after confirming that she and Dominic Roque have called off their engagement, Bea shared photos of her me-time during Valentine’s Day.

Kim Chiu

As this year is her first Valentine’s Day after ending her almost 12-year romance with actor Xian Lim, Kim shared that she’s spending the special day by focusing on herself.

“The most important relationship in your life is with yourself,” she said. – Rappler.com