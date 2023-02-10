LOOK: Marcos, First Lady meet with Emperor, Empress in Japan

TOKYO, Japan – On the second day of his official visit to Japan, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos met with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in an afternoon audience inside the gates of the Imperial Palace.
The meeting keeps with the practice of visiting heads of state to meet with the imperial couple, who lead one of the world’s oldest royal families.
Marcos arrived at the imperial residence exactly at 4 pm, pulling up into the gravel driveway in a slick black vehicle stamped with a golden chrysanthemum – an emblem of the imperial family.
The Marcoses’ closed door meeting with Naruhito and Masako lasted a little over 20 minutes. A readout from Malacañang said the Philippine leader shared the admiration and affection of Filipinos – including the 300,000 living in Japan – for the Royal family.
Before departing, Marcos invited Naruhito to visit Manila in the future. – Rappler.com
