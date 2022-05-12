Political clans easily win reelection in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-tawi

IT'S ALL IN THE FAMILY. Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman, Governor Jim Salliman, and other members of their clan during their proclamation.

In the farthest provinces of Mindanao, political clans still dominate the elections

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Members of the Hataman political clan in Basilan easily won their reelection bids in the just-held polls.

It was an overwhelming victory for the Hatamans who were proclaimed winners by the province’s board of election canvassers on Wednesday, May 11.

Basilan Governor Hadjiman “Jim” Hataman Saliman was reelected and will serve his third and final office term after garnering more than 117,961 votes.

His son Jay was also elected to the provincial board.

The governor’s brother, Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman, won reelection. Mujiv’s wife Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman won a second office term as mayor of Isabela City while his son Amin was elected to the provincial board.

In their hometown of Sumisip, reelectionists Mayor Jul-Adnan Hataman and his father, Vice Mayor Gulam “Boy” Hataman were also proclaimed as winners. Boy is Jim and Mujiv’s brother.

In Lamitan City, Basilan’s capital, outgoing Mayor Rose Furigay’s husband Oric was proclaimed winner in Monday’s mayoral race.

REELECTED. Sulu District 1 Representative Samier Tan, Governor Abdusakur Tan, and Jolo Mayor Kerkhar Tan are reelected and proclaimed. (courtesy of Sonny Abing)

The Tans of Sulu

In Sulu province, members of the Tan political family were mostly reelected, too.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan and his vice governor-son and namesake Abdusakur II were proclaimed winners in the just-concluded local elections.

Unopposed, they were proclaimed winners on Tuesday, May 10, a day after the elections.

Abdusakur’s youngest son Samier was reelected as representative of the 1st District of Sulu, and was proclaimed winner on Wednesday, May 11.

The governor’s eldest daughter, Shihla Tan-Hayudini, was also reelected mayor of Maimbung town and her son Aiman was given another office term as vice mayor.

In Jolo, Sulu’s capital town, Abdusakur’s first cousin Kerkhar won reelection as mayor. Kerkhar’s son Ezzeddin “Zed” Tan was reelected vice mayor.

WINNERS. Tawi-tawi Governor Yshmael Sali is flanked by his son Al-Syed and other winners during their proclamation. (courtesy of Tawi-tawi Provincial Governor’s Office)

Salis of Tawi-tawi

In Tawi-tawi, the farthest province down south, Governor Yshmael “Mhang” Sali and his vice-governor son Al-Syed won reelection.

But a neophyte politician Dimszar Sali, the governor’s nephew, was elected Tawi-tawi congressman, unseating Representative Ruby Sahali. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.