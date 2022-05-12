Political clans easily win reelection in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Members of the Hataman political clan in Basilan easily won their reelection bids in the just-held polls.
It was an overwhelming victory for the Hatamans who were proclaimed winners by the province’s board of election canvassers on Wednesday, May 11.
Basilan Governor Hadjiman “Jim” Hataman Saliman was reelected and will serve his third and final office term after garnering more than 117,961 votes.
His son Jay was also elected to the provincial board.
The governor’s brother, Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman, won reelection. Mujiv’s wife Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman won a second office term as mayor of Isabela City while his son Amin was elected to the provincial board.
In their hometown of Sumisip, reelectionists Mayor Jul-Adnan Hataman and his father, Vice Mayor Gulam “Boy” Hataman were also proclaimed as winners. Boy is Jim and Mujiv’s brother.
In Lamitan City, Basilan’s capital, outgoing Mayor Rose Furigay’s husband Oric was proclaimed winner in Monday’s mayoral race.
The Tans of Sulu
In Sulu province, members of the Tan political family were mostly reelected, too.
Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan and his vice governor-son and namesake Abdusakur II were proclaimed winners in the just-concluded local elections.
Unopposed, they were proclaimed winners on Tuesday, May 10, a day after the elections.
Abdusakur’s youngest son Samier was reelected as representative of the 1st District of Sulu, and was proclaimed winner on Wednesday, May 11.
The governor’s eldest daughter, Shihla Tan-Hayudini, was also reelected mayor of Maimbung town and her son Aiman was given another office term as vice mayor.
In Jolo, Sulu’s capital town, Abdusakur’s first cousin Kerkhar won reelection as mayor. Kerkhar’s son Ezzeddin “Zed” Tan was reelected vice mayor.
Salis of Tawi-tawi
In Tawi-tawi, the farthest province down south, Governor Yshmael “Mhang” Sali and his vice-governor son Al-Syed won reelection.
But a neophyte politician Dimszar Sali, the governor’s nephew, was elected Tawi-tawi congressman, unseating Representative Ruby Sahali. – Rappler.com
Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.