QCPD chief resigns amid road rage controversy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESIGNED. In this file photo, Quezon City Police District District Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, holds a press conference to present the possible suspects in the shooting incident of photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad, at Camp Karingal on July 5, 2023.

PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. confirms that Torre had offered to resign, but says they would still review it

MANILA, Philippines – The incumbent Quezon City Police District (QCPD) district director, Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, resigned amid the road rage controversy involving a former cop.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. confirmed that Torre had offered to resign on Wednesday, August 30. He, however, said that they would still review and decide on the resignation offer.

Torre’s resignation comes only days after he organized a press conference with dismissed QCPD cop Wilfredo Gonzales on Sunday, August 27.

Over the weekend, Gonzales’ video emerging from a red sedan and physically assaulting an unarmed cyclist went viral on the internet. The dismissed cop threatened the cyclist by drawing and cocking his firearm.

Gonzales, 63, is a former cop who served in the police force for more than 20 years – he worked under the QCPD. Gonzales previously faced an administrative case for grave misconduct in 2006, which later led to his dismissal from service.

The former cop was only identified during a press conference organized by Torre’s police district. Organizing a briefing with a suspect is not part of the PNP’s direct mandate to ensure public safety and prevent crimes.

In an interview with DWPM’s TeleRadyo Serbisyo on Wednesday, Torre apologized for holding the press conference and floated the idea of resigning. On Tuesday, Torre also explained to reporters that he called for the press conference due to a clamor from members of the media.

As of Wednesday, an alarm and scandal complaint was also filed against Gonzales by the QCPD. – Rappler.com