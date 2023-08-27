Man who drew gun on unarmed cyclist blasts social media

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

While the driver insists that he and the cyclist had made amends, the Quezon City Police District says anyone can still file a complaint

MANILA, Philippines – The man who physically assaulted, drew, and cocked his gun on an unarmed cyclist expressed regret over the incident while also blasting social media for making him look like a bad person.

Speaking before reporters on Sunday, August 27, the man identified as Willy Gonzales aired his side after the video of him went viral, insisting that there was more to the story than what was caught on camera.

Gonzales, however, did not discuss the details during the 10-minute press conference organized by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD). He also did not categorically apologize to the cyclist.

“Isang kamalian na inilabas ko at ikinasa ko ang baril kahit hindi ko itinutok sa kanya [at] boluntaryo kong iniwan ang baril sa police station,” he said.

(It is wrong that I took out and cocked my gun even if I did not aim it at him. I volunteered to leave my gun at the police station.)

The cyclist was not present at the press conference. QCPD chief Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said they tried to contact him again but have not responded.

In a now viral video, Gonzales was seen hitting the helmet of the cyclist before cocking his gun, all while hurling expletives. The scene unfolded after his car collided with the cyclist near the boundary of Quezon City and Manila.

“Iyon lang ang pinapakusap ko sa mga vloggers, kawawa naman ang mga anak ko, mga kapamilya ko,” he said during a press conference at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD). “Parang ang sama-sama kong tao.”

Gonzales insisted that he and the cyclist made amends and reached an understanding following the incident on August 8. They allegedly agreed that no case will be filed, but Torre said the suspect might face an administrative case, which could make him lose his license to carry a gun.

When asked about a possible criminal case, Torre said that he respects the decision of the cyclist if he decides not to speak on the issue anymore. But anyone can move forward and act, including the cycling community.

“Kahit sino pwede mag-file ng complaint (anyone can file a complaint), this is a free country,” he said. “Ang lahat ng interesado, kung gusto mag-file ng complaint, mag-file (Anyone who’s interested, if they want to, they can file)”

Show cause order

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Sunday, August 27, issued a show cause order against the driver, assuring the public of “swift action” on the incident through an investigation.

“Let us help together to make all our roads safe by running after abusive motorists, nagkakaroon ng lakas ng loob ang mga abusado sa kalsada kapag walang nagrereklamo, hindi sila nahuhuli at hindi sila napaparusahan,” LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza

(Road abusers are emboldened to act like that when no one complains or they are not caught and punished.) – Rappler.com