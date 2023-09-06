QC court junks conspiracy to commit sedition case vs Trillanes, others

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – A Quezon City court junked the conspiracy to commit sedition case against former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and other respondents.

In a resolution dated July 14, but was made public on Wednesday, September 6, Judge Kristine Grace Suarez of the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 138 dismissed the case against the following for insufficiency of evidence:

Trillanes

Peter Joemel Advincula (Bikoy)

Fr. Flaviano Villanueva

Fr. Albert Alejo

Jonnel Sangalang

Yolanda Villanueva Ong

Vicente Romano III

Ronnil Carlo Enriquez

In dismissing the case, the court granted the demurrers to evidence filed by the respondents against the charge. The granting of a demurrer to evidence has the same effect as acquittal. The court also said all the witnesses presented by the prosecution “consistently admitted” during cross-examinations that they have no personal knowledge of the incidents narrated in Bikoy’s affidavit.

“Ergo, in the absence of personal knowledge of the facts narrated in the Sinumpaang Salaysay, it necessarily follows that they also do not have any personal knowledge of the participation of each and every accused in the commission of the acts described in the Sinumpaang Salaysay,” the court explained.

In addition, the tribunal also noted Bikoy’s failure to testify on the veracity of his claims in his affidavit.

“This is fatal to the case of the prosecution. The essential witness with personal knowledge of the entire incident was demonstrably not presented in Court to substantiate the very basis of the instant criminal action filed,” the court added.

During the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte, the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos were published. In the videos, Bikoy made allegations about Duterte’s involvement in the illegal drug trade. However, he later resorted to flip-flopping narratives and tweaked details in his stories.

After initially hitting Duterte, Bikoy was presented by the Philippine National Police at its national headquarters in Camp Crame, and then switched sides and alleged the political opposition was behind the videos. (READ: TIMELINE: The ‘Bikoy’ controversy)

Later, the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed the sedition complaint against some members of the opposition then. They used Bikoy as witness, and then as respondent in the complaint.

In May this year, a Manila court found Bikoy guilty of perjury over his allegations against Free Legal Assistance Group lawyers Chel Diokno, Erin Tañada, and Theodore Te. – Rappler.com