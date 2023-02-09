Rappler Recap: Why is President Marcos in Japan?

Rappler's Sofia Tomacruz – who is in Tokyo – and Bea Cupin walk you through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s latest trip

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. embarks on his third foreign trip in 2023 and ninth since assuming the presidency. This time, it’s to Japan for an official visit.

What do Manila and Tokyo hope to get from the five-day visit? Rappler’s Sofia Tomacruz, in Japan, and Bea Cupin, in Manila, walk you through Marcos’ visit to Japan and what Filipinos can expect from yet another presidential trip abroad. – Rappler.com