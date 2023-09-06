Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest grandson enters politics as he guns for barangay post in Davao City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Omar Duterte, 29, is the son of Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte with ex-wife Lovelie Sangkola

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The eldest grandson of former president Rodrigo Duterte has thrown his hat in the political ring for the first time, vying for the post of barangay chairman in Davao City in the October 30 elections.

Omar Vincent Duterte, 29, is the son of Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte with ex-wife Lovelie Sangkola. He will run for the chairmanship of Barangay Buhangin Proper, one of Davao City’s highly populated villages.

Congressman Duterte’s wife, January, is seeking reelection as chairperson of Barangay Catalunan Grande.

Omar, who filed his certificate of candidacy on August 29, will run against Cesar Pamitangco, who used to be a member of the Barangay Buhangin Proper Council.

Barangay Buhangin Proper chairman Francisco Gamad, who is supporting Omar’s bid, will seek a seat in the barangay council. Omar joined Gamad and the other candidates in the latter’s team when they filed their COCs on September 1.

Asked by newsmen about his plans, a smiling Omar said in the vernacular, “Let us see after I win.”

“I am running so I can serve,” he added.

In 2018, then-president Duterte was asked about his three children who were then all running – and later won – in the 2019 local elections in their home city. He said then that he didn’t want to have a political dynasty but he was “forced” because he didn’t want Davao City to “go back in shambles.”

Sebastian Duterte, the former president’s youngest son, is Davao City mayor. Vice President Sara Duterte was mayor until she was elected vice president.

A total of 471 candidates filed their COCs for barangay chairperson in Davao City, based on Comelect records.

A total of 8,030 candidates were listed to run in various posts in Davao City’s 172 barangays. The Comelec declared on Tuesday , September 5, that there were no nuisance candidates among those that filed their COCs. – Rappler.com