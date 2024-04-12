LIVE UPDATES: Marcos at the 1st US-Philippines-Japan trilateral summit

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Washington for the inaugural summit between the United States, Japan, and the Philippines.
The landmark event comes as tensions continue to mount in the South China Sea, an issue that is front and center during the landmark summit.
Marcos meets with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the summit on Thursday, April 11.
Bookmark this page for live updates.
LATEST UPDATES
US, Japan, PH express ‘serious concern’ over China actions in Ayungin Shoal, Senkaku Islands
The three nations call out Beijing’s “dangerous and destabilizing conduct” in Ayungin Shoal, where Chinese ships routinely obstruct Philippine missions to a military outpost.
Read more.
WATCH: Marcos meets with Biden ahead of first US-Japan-Philippines summit
Ahead of the first trilateral United States-Japan-Philippines leaders’ summit, US President Jos Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House in Washington on April 11 (April 12, Manila time).
WATCH: Marcos attends first trilateral United States-Japan-Philippines Leaders’ summit
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the inaugural trilateral summit between the Philippines, the United States, and Japan at The White House in Washington D.C. on Friday, April 12 (April 11 EST).
LIST: US, Japan, Philippines strike deals on defense, investment at leaders’ summit
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. unveiled a wide range of agreements to enhance security and economic ties during meetings held at the White House this week.
Check out the most notable agreements here.
US, Japan to help Philippines build corridor connecting Luzon economic hubs
The United States and Japan committed to help the Philippines accelerate the construction of infrastructure projects that will connect major economic hubs on the island of Luzon.
“The Luzon Corridor is a demonstration of our enhanced economic cooperation, focused on delivering tangible investments across multiple sectors. Japan, the Philippines, and the United States are also partnering to expand cooperation and investments in other areas of the Philippines,” the joint vision read.
Read full story here.
PH, US, Japan coast guards to hold exercises, patrol in Indo-Pacific
After the historic trilateral summit, President Biden, President Marcos, and Prime Minister Kishida announce the creation of a “trilateral maritime dialogue” between their countries.
Read more.
Joint statement by PH, US, Japan calls out Beijing over ‘aggressive behavior’ in South China Sea
The Philippines, the US, and Japan issued a joint vision statement flagging China’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea,” and urging the world superpower to abide by the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its claims to the West Philippine Sea.
“We reiterate serious concern over the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) repeated obstruction of Philippine vessels’ exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and the disruption of supply lines to Second Thomas Shoal, which constitute dangerous and destabilizing conduct,” the statement read.
“The final and legally binding July 12, 2016 Arbitral Tribunal determined that this feature lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, and we call on the PRC to abide by the ruling,” it added.