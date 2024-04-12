LIVE UPDATES: Marcos at the 1st US-Philippines-Japan trilateral summit

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Washington for the inaugural summit between the United States, Japan, and the Philippines.

The landmark event comes as tensions continue to mount in the South China Sea, an issue that is front and center during the landmark summit.

Marcos meets with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the summit on Thursday, April 11.

Bookmark this page for live updates.

LATEST UPDATES