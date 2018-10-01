Typhoon Kong-rey now has maximum winds of 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 160 km/h as it heads for the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 8:15 AM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kong-rey, located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon before dawn on Monday, October 1.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Kong-rey now has maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 110 km/h and gustiness of up to 160 km/h from the previous 135 km/h.

The typhoon is already 1,565 kilometers east of Southern Luzon, moving northwest at a slightly slower 15 km/h from the previous 20 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, it is expected to enter PAR on Monday afternoon. It would become the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2018 and would be given the local name Queenie.

The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

If the forecast track of Kong-rey or the potential Queenie does not change, then it would be unlikely to make landfall in the Philippines or even come near land.

But PAGASA said the trough or extension of Kong-rey will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Bicol and Eastern Visayas on Monday. Flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Monday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But there could be flash floods and landslides, too, if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

Meanwhile, PAGASA also issued a gale warning at 5 am on Monday due to Typhoon Paeng (Trami), which had left PAR on Saturday, September 29. Paeng did not make landfall in the Philippines, but has been affecting coastal waters.

The gale warning covers Batanes, Calayan, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the northern coast of Cagayan, and the northern coast of Ilocos Norte.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com