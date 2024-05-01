Bronny James, Zach Edey among 195 early NBA draft entrees

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEIR. Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates with his son Bronny after breaking the all-time scoring record.

A whopping 195 players file as early entry candidates in the 2024 NBA draft, including Bronny James – LeBron's eldest son – and 7-foot-4 titan Zach Edey

With multiple weeks to decide whether to stay in the draft or withdraw, a whopping 195 players filed as early entry candidates for the 2024 NBA Draft, including Bronny James – LeBron’s eldest son – and 7-foot-4 titan Zach Edey.

There are 60 total picks in the NBA draft and second-round selections sign non-guaranteed contracts.

The league announced a full list of players who have applied for early entry but maintain the right to withdraw from consideration no later than 5 pm ET on Sunday, June 16.

Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered the draft face an earlier deadline of Wednesday, May 29.

Seniors are listed with “early entry” prospects because of the existing COVID-era eligibility rule granting players an additional season if they were enrolled during the pandemic.

It’s not uncommon for large numbers of players to “test” the draft process with plans to return.

College basketball All-Americans in 2023-2024 – Zach Edey (Purdue), Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Kyle Filipowski (Duke) and Jamal Shead (Houston) – were in the 2023 NBA Draft class one year ago, but all opted to return to school before the May deadline and helped their teams to the Sweet 16 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Shannon used his COVID year of eligibility last season and is not among the early entry prospects.

The first round of the draft is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The league created a two-day event for the first time this year and will hold the second round on June 27 at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. – Rappler.com