MANILA, Philippines – The typhoon with the international name Kammuri entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 4 pm on Saturday, November 30. It has been given the local name Tisoy.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 4th for November.

The state weather bureau will issue its first bulletin on Tisoy at 5 pm on Saturday.

