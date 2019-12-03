What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) made its 4th landfall in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 3, then further weakened as it began to cross the northern portions of Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro.

In a briefing past 2 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already in the vicinity of Baco, Oriental Mindoro.

It continues to move west at a relatively fast 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Tisoy now has maximum winds of 140 km/h from the previous 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 195 km/h from the previous 205 km/h. But it remains to be a strong tropical cyclone. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tisoy has made landfall 4 times, so far:

Gubat, Sorsogon - 11 pm on Monday, December 2

San Pascual, Burias Island, Masbate - 4 am on Tuesday, December 3

Torrijos, Marinduque - 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 3

Naujan, Oriental Mindoro - 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 3

Several areas are no longer under any tropical cyclone wind signal, but many are still covered. This is the latest list:

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

southern part of Quezon ( Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio )

) Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Burias Island

Romblon

northern part of Camarines Sur (Cabugao, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

Camarines Norte

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Rizal

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Calamian Islands (Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan)

Zambales

Pangasinan

northern part of Aklan (Malay, Buruanga, Nabas, Ibajay)

northern part of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan)

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

La Union

Quirino

rest of Aurora

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran)

rest of Camarines Sur

Cuyo Islands (Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya)

Masbate including Ticao Island

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

western part of Northern Samar (Capal, San Antonio, San Vicente, Lavezares, Allen, Biri, Rosario, Victoria, San Jose, San Isidro, Bobon, Catarman, Lope de Vega)

northwestern part of Samar (Calbayog, Tagapul-am, Almagro, Sto Niño)

Capiz

Iloilo

rest of Aklan

rest of Antique

PAGASA added that parts of Northern Luzon may experience gusty conditions even if they are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal. This is due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Tisoy will also continue to trigger rain in parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

Until late Tuesday afternoon, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Romblon



Marinduque



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Calabarzon

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Metro Manila



Bicol



Central Luzon

Intermittent heavy rain

Aklan



Antique



Capiz



northern part of Negros Occidental



northern part of Negros Oriental

Between late Tuesday afternoon, December 3, and Wednesday morning, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy rain, with isolated intense rain

Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Metro Manila



Central Luzon



Rizal



northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Occasional heavy rain

Cagayan Valley



Cordillera Administrative Region



Marinduque



Romblon



rest of Calabarzon

Intermittent heavy rain

Calamian Islands

Flooding and extensive damage have been reported in Bicol. (IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Tisoy leaves trail of destruction across Bicol)

Other areas in the typhoon's path may also experience floods as well as landslides. (READ: Typhoon Kammuri track may be like Glenda in 2014, Reming in 2006)

Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces, based on PAGASA's 8 am storm surge advisory:

Up to 3 meters high (9.8 feet)

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Cavite

Batangas

Travel remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, the seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

The Philippine Coast Guard said there were at least 6,449 stranded passengers in Central Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Southern Visayas as of 4 am on Tuesday.

Hundreds of domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines have also been canceled due to Tisoy. In Metro Manila, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is closed for 12 hours on Tuesday.

Class and work suspensions were declared by local government units, Malacañang, and other institutions. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, December 3, 2019)

Some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games were either held earlier than scheduled or postponed to a later date. Organizers gave an assurance, however, that the SEA Games will not be extended.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com