Typhoon Tisoy makes 4th landfall in Oriental Mindoro
MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) made its 4th landfall in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 3, then further weakened as it began to cross the northern portions of Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro.
In a briefing past 2 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already in the vicinity of Baco, Oriental Mindoro.
It continues to move west at a relatively fast 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).
Tisoy now has maximum winds of 140 km/h from the previous 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 195 km/h from the previous 205 km/h. But it remains to be a strong tropical cyclone. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Tisoy has made landfall 4 times, so far:
- Gubat, Sorsogon - 11 pm on Monday, December 2
- San Pascual, Burias Island, Masbate - 4 am on Tuesday, December 3
- Torrijos, Marinduque - 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 3
- Naujan, Oriental Mindoro - 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 3
Several areas are no longer under any tropical cyclone wind signal, but many are still covered. This is the latest list:
Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)
- southern part of Quezon (Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio)
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)
- Burias Island
- Romblon
- northern part of Camarines Sur (Cabugao, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)
- Camarines Norte
- Metro Manila
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Nueva Ecija
- southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)
- Rizal
- rest of Quezon including Polillo Island
- Calamian Islands (Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan)
- Zambales
- Pangasinan
- northern part of Aklan (Malay, Buruanga, Nabas, Ibajay)
- northern part of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan)
Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)
- southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)
- Benguet
- Nueva Vizcaya
- La Union
- Quirino
- rest of Aurora
- northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran)
- rest of Camarines Sur
- Cuyo Islands (Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya)
- Masbate including Ticao Island
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Catanduanes
- western part of Northern Samar (Capal, San Antonio, San Vicente, Lavezares, Allen, Biri, Rosario, Victoria, San Jose, San Isidro, Bobon, Catarman, Lope de Vega)
- northwestern part of Samar (Calbayog, Tagapul-am, Almagro, Sto Niño)
- Capiz
- Iloilo
- rest of Aklan
- rest of Antique
PAGASA added that parts of Northern Luzon may experience gusty conditions even if they are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal. This is due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.
Tisoy will also continue to trigger rain in parts of Luzon and the Visayas.
Until late Tuesday afternoon, December 3
- Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain
- Romblon
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Calabarzon
- Occasional to frequent heavy rain
- Metro Manila
- Bicol
- Central Luzon
- Intermittent heavy rain
- Aklan
- Antique
- Capiz
- northern part of Negros Occidental
- northern part of Negros Oriental
Between late Tuesday afternoon, December 3, and Wednesday morning, December 4
- Frequent to continuous heavy rain, with isolated intense rain
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Metro Manila
- Central Luzon
- Rizal
- northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island
- Occasional heavy rain
- Cagayan Valley
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- rest of Calabarzon
- Intermittent heavy rain
- Calamian Islands
Flooding and extensive damage have been reported in Bicol. (IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Tisoy leaves trail of destruction across Bicol)
Other areas in the typhoon's path may also experience floods as well as landslides. (READ: Typhoon Kammuri track may be like Glenda in 2014, Reming in 2006)
Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces, based on PAGASA's 8 am storm surge advisory:
Up to 3 meters high (9.8 feet)
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Cavite
- Batangas
Travel remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, the seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.
The Philippine Coast Guard said there were at least 6,449 stranded passengers in Central Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Southern Visayas as of 4 am on Tuesday.
Hundreds of domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines have also been canceled due to Tisoy. In Metro Manila, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is closed for 12 hours on Tuesday.
Class and work suspensions were declared by local government units, Malacañang, and other institutions. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, December 3, 2019)
Some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games were either held earlier than scheduled or postponed to a later date. Organizers gave an assurance, however, that the SEA Games will not be extended.
Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.
Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.
For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com