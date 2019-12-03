What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) continued to weaken as it emerged over the West Philippine Sea late Tuesday evening, December 3.

In a briefing past 11 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 180 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

It slowed down and is now moving west northwest – away from the Philippines – at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

Tisoy now has maximum winds of 120 km/h from the previous 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 150 km/h from the previous 160 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tisoy made landfall in the Philippines 4 times, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain.

Gubat, Sorsogon - 11 pm on Monday, December 2

San Pascual, Burias Island, Masbate - 4 am on Tuesday, December 3

Torrijos, Marinduque - 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 3

Naujan, Oriental Mindoro - 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 3

Tisoy had battered the region of Bicol. In Albay, hundreds of families were left homeless, while the Legazpi City Domestic Airport sustained heavy damage.

Flooding and damage were also reported in Samar Island.

Over in Occidental Mindoro, an isolated island appealed for help.

Though the typhoon is moving away from the country, there are still areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. Check the latest list below. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

northern part of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Looc, Lubang, Mamburao, Paluan), including Lubang Island

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Oriental Mindoro

Batangas

rest of Occidental Mindoro

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Bataan

Metro Manila

southern part of Bulacan (Balagtas, Bocaue, Bulakan, Calumpit, Guiguinto, Hagonoy, Malolos City, Marilao, Meycauayan City, Obando, Paombong, Plaridel, Pulilan)

southern part of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Lubao, Macabebe, Masantol, Sasmuan)

southern part of Zambales (Castillejos, Olongapo City, San Antonio, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Narciso, Subic)

Calamian Islands (Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan)

western part of Quezon (Dolores, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, San Antonio)

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Nueva Ecija (Cabanatuan City, Cabiao, Gabaldon, Gapan City, General Tinio, Jaen, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Aliaga, Licab, Zaragoza)

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, municipalities in Cuyo Islands)

Tarlac

northern and central parts of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Perez, Alabat, Quezon)

western part of Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera, San Jose, municipalities in Tablas Island)

Marinduque

rest of Zambales

rest of Pampanga

rest of Bulacan

northwestern part of Antique (Caluya)

PAGASA said that aside from areas still under tropical cyclone wind signals, other parts of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa may experience gusty conditions as well, but due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

In terms of rainfall, conditions are seen to gradually improve beginning Wednesday, December 4. This is the rainfall outlook for Wednesday:

Light to moderate rain with occasional heavy rain

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Aurora

Quezon

Light to moderate rain (with intermittent heavy rainshowers) during thunderstorms

Metro Manila

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Calabarzon

There could still be flash floods or landslides, however, during periods of heavy rain.

Travel also remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and the Visayas, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Coast Guard said there were at least 7,290 stranded passengers in Central Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Southern Visayas as of 12 pm on Tuesday.

Hundreds of domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines have also been canceled due to Tisoy. In Metro Manila, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport was closed for 7 hours on Tuesday, then reopened earlier than scheduled for recovery flights.

Class suspensions were again announced for Wednesday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, December 4, 2019)

Tisoy also disrupted some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, which were either held earlier or postponed. Organizers gave an assurance, however, that the SEA Games will not be extended.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com