Here’s what you need to know about prohibited firecrackers

CONFISCATED. Cavite Police chief Colonel Marlon Santos soaks confiscated firecrackers worth over P160,000 ahead of the New Years Eve celebration on December 31, 2020. The entire province declared a total firecracker ban.

This story lists down firecrackers that are allowed, regulated, and prohibited for sale and use

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of the holiday celebrations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced the list of regulated and prohibited firecrackers.

In a statement on Thursday, December 16, PNP chief Police General Dionardo Carlos reminded the public that under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 28 and Republic Act No. 7183 or the act regulating the sale, manufacture, distribution, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, firecrackers were either prohibited or regulated.

“Our guidelines are in place pursuant to Executive Order No. 28 and Republic Act No. 7183 that regulates the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. The PNP expects everyone’s cooperation because it is the responsibility of every stakeholder to protect one another from any firecracker-related injury,” the PNP chief said.

According to Carlos, the sale of illegal firecrackers outside of firecracker zones is prohibited. If violated, the firecrackers would be seized and penalties would be imposed against the manufacturer and seller.

Meanwhile, community firework displays in local government units are allowed, as long as they adhere to minimum public health standards and are done in designated areas. The PNP chief also has the discretion to assess what would be the prohibited firecrackers.

Below is the list of firecrackers and their classifications.

Allowed

Butterfly

Fountain

Luces

Mabuhay

Roman Candle

Sparklers

Trompillo

Whistle devices

All kinds of “Pailaw” (pyrotechnic devices)

Regulated

Baby Rocket

Bawang

El Diablo

Judas’ Belt

Paper Caps

Pulling of Strings

Sky Rocket (Kwitis)

Small “Triangulo”

Other types of firecrackers that are not oversized, not overweight, and not imported

Prohibited

Watusi

Piccolo

Poppop

Five Star

Pla-pla

Lolo Thunder

Giant Bawang

Giant Whistle Bomb

Atomic Bomb

Super Lolo

Atomic Triangle

Goodbye Bading

Large-size Judas Belt

Goodbye Philippines

Goodbye Delima

Bin Laden

Hello Columbia

Mother Rockets

Goodbye Napoles

Coke-in-Can

Super Yolanda

Pillbox

Boga

Kwiton

Kabasi

All overweight and oversized firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices (FCPD)

All imported finished products

Other unlabelled locally made FCPD products

Other types of firecrackers with other brands/names equivalent to those that are prohibited

– Rappler.com