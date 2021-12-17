Here’s what you need to know about prohibited firecrackers

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of the holiday celebrations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced the list of regulated and prohibited firecrackers.
In a statement on Thursday, December 16, PNP chief Police General Dionardo Carlos reminded the public that under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 28 and Republic Act No. 7183 or the act regulating the sale, manufacture, distribution, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, firecrackers were either prohibited or regulated.
“Our guidelines are in place pursuant to Executive Order No. 28 and Republic Act No. 7183 that regulates the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. The PNP expects everyone’s cooperation because it is the responsibility of every stakeholder to protect one another from any firecracker-related injury,” the PNP chief said.
According to Carlos, the sale of illegal firecrackers outside of firecracker zones is prohibited. If violated, the firecrackers would be seized and penalties would be imposed against the manufacturer and seller.
Meanwhile, community firework displays in local government units are allowed, as long as they adhere to minimum public health standards and are done in designated areas. The PNP chief also has the discretion to assess what would be the prohibited firecrackers.
Below is the list of firecrackers and their classifications.
Allowed
- Butterfly
- Fountain
- Luces
- Mabuhay
- Roman Candle
- Sparklers
- Trompillo
- Whistle devices
- All kinds of “Pailaw” (pyrotechnic devices)
Regulated
- Baby Rocket
- Bawang
- El Diablo
- Judas’ Belt
- Paper Caps
- Pulling of Strings
- Sky Rocket (Kwitis)
- Small “Triangulo”
- Other types of firecrackers that are not oversized, not overweight, and not imported
Prohibited
- Watusi
- Piccolo
- Poppop
- Five Star
- Pla-pla
- Lolo Thunder
- Giant Bawang
- Giant Whistle Bomb
- Atomic Bomb
- Super Lolo
- Atomic Triangle
- Goodbye Bading
- Large-size Judas Belt
- Goodbye Philippines
- Goodbye Delima
- Bin Laden
- Hello Columbia
- Mother Rockets
- Goodbye Napoles
- Coke-in-Can
- Super Yolanda
- Pillbox
- Mother Rockets
- Boga
- Kwiton
- Kabasi
- All overweight and oversized firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices (FCPD)
- All imported finished products
- Other unlabelled locally made FCPD products
- Other types of firecrackers with other brands/names equivalent to those that are prohibited
– Rappler.com