36 Years: The SOGIE equality bill in the 19th Congress

We talk to Bahaghari Chairperson Reyna Valmores about the SOGIE Equality Bill and efforts to promote equality in general

MANILA, Philippines – In this episode of 36 Years, we speak to Bahaghari Chairperson Reyna Valmores to talk about SOGIE Equality Bill.

It’s been decades since advocates tried to push for its passage in Congress. Recently, in the 19th Congress, legislators, citing qualms of religious groups, hit a snag.

In my discussion with Reyna, we talk about resistance to SOGIE equality and efforts to promote equality in general, prospects for the long awaited bill, and what advocates and would-be advocates can do to push the cause forward.

